*As we wrap up 2020, it has certainly been a reflective and eventful year, to say the least.

For all things Jody Watley, the iconic superstar continued to forge ahead in the midst of this pandemic; everything she touched turned into a buzz, from her expanding signature brand line with the addition of candle and home fragrance to the collaboration with husband and wife super duo producers, “The APX” on “The Healing – The Remix.”

Her timely spoken-word anthem release, “The Healing,” was debuted in the popular Club Quarantine’s transcendent D-Nice, one of the game-changers of the pandemic with his history-making Instagram Lives. “The Healing” another from her longtime self-owned independent label Avitone Recordings with its lyric video touching on the civil unrest and Black Lives Matter theme resonated with listeners and led to major congratulatory shout-outs from fellow music artists.

The beautiful living legend reminded us to keep living, keep loving, and keep moving forward.

Never one to disappoint, Watley accepted an invitation by popular on-air host BK Kirkland to be guest DJ for a two-hour takeover of his SIRIUS XM “The Groove” Channel. The playlist featured a specially curated playlist that included many of her classics with entertaining backstories of the songs.

MORE NEWS: Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Nasty and Unkind People‘ are the Reasons for ‘Fix My Life’ Exit [VIDEO]

A feature in the Black Enterprise magazine was a very special “first” with recognizing her as a well-respected entrepreneur highlighting the launch of a home line of candles and fragrance.

Known as a seasoned businesswoman, Jody Watley’s one-on-one interview on Money Making Conversations, a popular talk show hosted by Emmy award-winning producer Rushion McDonald where he interviews celebrities, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders on their secrets to success allowed listeners to experience her tremendous business acumen.

Gracing the covers of three digital publications: Faith Heart Magazine, xS10 Magazine and Communique’ (dropping January 15, 2021 ) was a nice highlight for the beloved singer, too!

We won’t stop there, as she was also featured for the first-time in Cuisine Noir, a food publication showcasing her culinary skills.

Her plethora of surprise television appearances on Fox, CBS and ABC News and its affiliates, digital interviews and other social media platforms this year confirmed that the always fabulous Miss Watley is not only relevant but impactful.

The 2020 pandemic lockdown also brought together Jody Watley with Eric B & Rakim on their groundbreaking multiple chart Top 10 collaboration “Friends” for a virtual performance (their first time performing it live since recording it in 1989) on Caffeine TV as the duo celebrated 30 years of “Let The Rhythm Hit Em.”

Her unforgettable surprise appearance on DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic: BET Soul Train Edition which premiered on television for the first time following the Soul Train Awards airing on VH1 and MTV2 was a wonderful treat for fans to see the always fabulous singer “live and in color.” (Did we mention the segment is on it’s way to 1 Million plus YouTube views!) Click here to view

Jody Watley continued to expand, build and explore new aspects of creativity, including working with millennials.

Always one to share “gold nuggets” to others, she participated in a series of music industry mentorship virtual programs for the GRAMMY Museum sponsored by Ford Motor Company Fund. The online day of mentorship and career advice featured the Grammy-winning trendsetting legend and allowed students from three high schools—Northeast High School in Kansas City, Mo., Parkrose High School in Portland, Ore. and Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Arizona to participate in the interactive series.

She was also one of the keynote speakers on Black Girls Rock: Black Girls Lead Virtual Conference which welcomed 1,000 young women (ages 13 to 18) from communities across the United States and its territories to amplify leadership skills, critical thinking, ingenuity and creativity and was also a District Advocate for the Recording Academy’s “Summer of Advocacy” helping push passage of relief for those impacted by the pandemic and other legislation.

Jody Watley’s legacy continues to influence and inspire younger generations in music, video, fashion and style.

Kamille Boyd-Gilmore (@Mssskamille), a popular professional skater and celebrity choreographer seen in the films, Drum Line, Baby Drivers and Step Sisters recently gave homage to the style-forging singer by skating to “Don’t You Want Me,” one of Watley’s many strings of hits. The beautiful video artistic presentation netted thousands of viewers on her social within minutes of posting.

Since the beginning of Watley’s work in the humanitarian field, she has continued to expand and flourish as a supporter of various advocacy organizations.

She contributed to the 30-year anniversary of Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Charity Event, “Divas Simply Singing” virtual concert and performed one of her signature hits, “Everything,” which aired on KTLA 5. Divas Simply Singing is the longest-running musical fundraiser in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

As a Grammy-winning trendsetting pioneer, Jody Watley’s influence reigns supreme and without borders.

Celebrated prominently as a major influence of Mexican American superstar Selena Quintanilla in Netflix’s Number One biographical series, “Selena,” and highlighted in a major Houston Chronicle feature, Jody Watley will forever be cemented as one of the architects of 21st-century pop whose impact and contributions cannot be touched.

Now that is a monumental achievement to end the new year on!

Onward to 2021!

Jody Watley continues to bring the Wattage!

“Thank you to all who supported the music, message and my other business endeavors. Here’s to 2021. If you made it to 2020 unscathed and healthy – you did good,” says Jody Watley.