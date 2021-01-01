Baby Monitor Captures Boy, 10, Comforting His 18-Month-Old Brother at 3 a.m. So His Mom Could Sleep (Watch)

*Gloria McIntosh, a mom of six in Ohio, always tells her kids that the true test of character is what a person does when no one is watching. That’s why she was so moved when her 10-year-old son, Mason, woke up in the middle of the night to comfort his 18-month-old brother, Greyson.

Though Mason believed his parents were sleeping, they were actually watching the sweet scene unfold on a baby monitor in their bedroom. The video shows their fourth grader at 3 in the morning coming into Greyson’s bedroom, hugging his brother to comfort him, playing with toys together and even climbing into the crib with the little one in an attempt to lull him back to sleep.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok.

Watch below: