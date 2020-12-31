Walmart Apologizes to Sen. Josh Hawley After Calling Him a ‘Sore Loser’ Over Election Dispute

*Walmart has apologized to Sen. Josh Hawley after calling the Missouri Republican “a sore loser” in a tweet over his plan to object to the Electoral College results next week.

Hawley announced Wednesday that he would object Congress certifying the presidential election results on Jan. 6

Walmart said the now deleted tweet, “Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser,” was mistakenly sent by a member of its social media team who meant to publish it on their personal account, per MSN.

Soon after the tweet was posted, Hawley responded, “Thanks @Walmart for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?”

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business.”

Supporters of Hawley, who is a close ally of President Trump, threatened to boycott the retail giant and the hashtag #BoycottWalmart began to trend on Twitter on Wednesday.

Hawley backs Trump’s unfounded claims that Joe Biden won the election through voter fraud.

Walmart deleted the tweet, saying it was “mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team.”

“We have removed the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college,” the company later said in a prepared statement. “We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position.”

