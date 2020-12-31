NYPD Releases New Surveillance Footage of ‘SoHo Karen’ Tackling Keyon Harrold Jr. (Watch)

*NYPD confirmed Thursday morning that “Soho Karen” has finally been found, but they will not release her name unless an arrest is made. The news comes hours after the department released new surveillance footage of the woman tackling 14-year-old Keyon Harrold, Jr. to the ground at the Arlo Hotel on Saturday while accusing him of stealing her iPhone.

Watch below:

The video’s release comes hours after the 22-year-old woman gave a rambling interview to CNN where she denied racially profiling the teen and claimed that she, in fact, is the assault victim in the dispute.

The boy’s father, Grammy-winning jazz artist Keyon Harrold, had previously posted separate footage on Instagram showing the woman pushing and grabbing at both father and son, as she tried to snatch his cell phone, believing it to be hers. Minutes later, her phone was returned by the driver of her Uber, where she had left it behind.

The NYPD said they may charge her with assault, grand larceny or attempted robbery. The boy’s famous father, mother Kat Rodriguez and civil rights attorney Ben Crump are urging officials to follow through on those charges.