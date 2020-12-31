New York Comes Correct After Being Accused of Transphobia / WATCH

*A lot of folks don’t agree, but some social media users have been accusing popular reality star Tiffany Pollard of transphobia after a clip of the dating show “One Mo’ Chance” went viral.

Pollard, also known as “New York,” was a guest on the series to help Kamal Chance Givens – who previously appeared on her show “I Love New York” – find the right woman. In the clip, Pollard asks Tiffany Walker — one of the girls competing for Chance’s love: “You aren’t very forthcoming with me. You didn’t shed any light on the questions that I had, and I feel like you have a situation. I do believe that you are a man.”

Walker, who is not transgender, said: “I know I’m not.” Pollard continued: “Does it bother you when I tell you that I feel like you’re a man? That you have genitalia, like penis and balls and sweaty d***? What does that do to you, does it f*** with you at all?” Walker said: “No, ” with the reality star saying: “That’s what scares me, and that’s why you’re going home.”

Social media users were not here for the clip, especially some members of the LGBTQ community. However, she’s now speaking out to set the record straight.

The 38-year-old said under our comment section: “ACTUALLY ‼️ ACTUALLY ‼️THE WOMAN IN THE CLIP IS NOT TRANS ‼️I REPEAT SHE IS NOT TRANS ‼️ SO THIS IS ALL SOOOO UNTRUE.”

