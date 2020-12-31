Netflix Sponsored Unveiling of Latasha Harlins Mural in South LA Set for New Year’s Day

*The family of Latasha Harlins and South Los Angeles community leaders will unveil a mural sponsored by Netflix.

Harlins was 15 when she was murdered by a Korean liquor store owner on March 16, 1991, in a dispute over a bottle of orange juice.

The Harlins murder proved to be a precursor to the deadliest and costly riot in U.S.history which happened on April 29, 1992, after four white LAPD cops were all found not guilty by a Simi Valley jury in the Rodney King beating. This is the first and only memorial of Harlins in Los Angeles.

MORE NEWS: #SoHo Karen Has Been Identified As 22-Year-Old Miya Ponsetto / VIDEO

“A tribute in South Central Los Angeles for Latasha Harlins is long overdue. Latasha’s life like many other Black people was devalued by the justice system who let her killer walk free on probation after being convicted without spending not even one day in jail. This mural sponsored by Netflix of Latasha is a fitting and lasting tribute to a young Queen who was unjustly murdered.” – Najee Ali activist member of the Latasha Harlins Justice committee.

“On behalf of the Harlins family, we sincerely thank Netflix and the artist for ensuring my cousin Latasha legacy will always be remembered in our community in the park she grew up playing in.” – Shinese Harlins-Kilgore.

WHEN: January 1, 2021

TIME: Noon

ADDRESS:

Algin Sutton Recreation Center

8800 South Hoover St.

Los Angeles, CA 90044