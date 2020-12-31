Mayo Mishap: Wisconsin QB Fumbles Duke’s Mayo Bowl Trophy During Celebratory Dance (Watch)

*The University of Wisconsin football team’s victory celebration after Wednesday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl came with a party foul, as the glass trophy ended up shattered on the floor of the locker room during the post-game celebration.

Coach Paul Chryst joked that he wanted “everyone to have a piece of the trophy” after UW defeated Wake Forest on Wednesday, 42-28.

“There’s video proof out there who broke the trophy, and I’m not going to say anything else regarding that,” said Noah Burks, whose interception helped set up a score that gave UW the lead for good in the second half.

Safety Scott Nelson, who also had an interception, became the team snitch after pointed the finger at quarterback Graham Mertz.

“I actually was talking to coach (Jim) Leonhard when that happened, so I will remove myself from that conversation, but like Noah said, there is some video proof of what happened. Apparently, we’re getting a new one. I don’t know if that’s a secret; I’m sorry if it is. But I think Graham got a little too excited and thought he could dance a little bit. I try to stay in my lane. I’m not much of a dancer. No good things happen when I dance.”

In the post game virtual press conference, Mertz confessed: “I dropped it. That’s on me.”

“My mama would call it a boo-boo, but it’s all right, we’ll bounce back. It’ll be the last trophy I ever drop, I guarantee you that.”

Even more hilarious was the team’s short term fix: