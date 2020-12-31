‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive: John Slides Into Lacey’s DMs Again [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release, this season on WE tv’s smash hit docuseries “Life After Lockup“.

As noted in the press release, whether it’s dodging a parole officer, negotiating with a halfway house, or being stuck under house arrest with someone they hardly know, the realities of being on the outside are starting to hit these newly released prisoners. Will they break the law and go back to jail, or save themselves and leave their lovers broken hearted?

In our exclusive clip from this week’s episode, Lacey is back with Shane… again. But now that John is released, will he interrupt their future? What happens when he hits her up after hs release from jail? Check out the moment via the YouTube video above.

READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – Michael Could Lose Custody Battle After Missing Court [WATCH]

Secrets, lies, and more to come on an all-new #LifeAfterLockup this FRIDAY at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/E1WiOKC5Tb — Love After Lockup (@LuvAfterLockup) December 29, 2020

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Lindsey unleashes rage on Scott. Shawn stuns his ex with a shocking request. Brittany breaks down over her mom’s addiction. Amber’s prison wifey has SEXpectations. Quaylon suspects Shavel is with another man. John hits up his ex, Lacey.

Watch “Love After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WEtv.

About Life After Lockup

Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?