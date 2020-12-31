Lamar Odom Accuses Ex-Fiancée Sabrina Parr of Holding His Social Media Accounts Hostage

*Lamar Odom took to Instagram on Wednesday and claimed that his ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr has taken his social media platforms “hostage.”

“What’s up good people. I’ve been working hard to build my brand and a new team,” Odom shared. “Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter~ if any of y’all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers DM ASAP @savvygirlconsulting. … If you got an iphone im on club house so drop in, Im starting a room about Mental Health, Toxic and Abusive Relationships and Self Love.”

“Thank y’all for loving me and supporting me I love y’all back,” he continued. “Now watch me work.”

In a follow-up post, Odom said Parr hacks his social media every few months.

“No love lost BabyDoll but it’s over,” he wrote. “All I ask is that you release my Passport and my Passwords. That’s it. You’ve wronged me in so many ways and I was willing to walk away quietly but I see you want a show.”

“I gave you a global platform,” he continued. “Use it for your good or it will destroy you. All the best.”

In a now deleted post on her Instagram Stories, Parr called the accusations “extremely disappointing.”

“We are no longer together and haven’t been for a while,” she wrote, via Page Six. “I’ve [chosen] to move in silence about the situation & I suggest you do the same. We both know the truth and I can assure you no truth is being told on their end. Now if you excuse me, I’m going to continue moving on in peace & silence.”

Odom later noted his attempts to get control of his social media accounts but the information is being sent to an email and phone number belonging to Parr.

Parr was first to announce the end of their engagement and claimed Odom had “some things that he alone has to work through.” The two got engaged in November 2019 after three months of dating.

“I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs,” Parr wrote on IG at the time. “I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”