Thursday, December 31, 2020
‘I Got a New Friend’: Dionne Warwick Talks Chance the Rapper and Both Joining The Weeknd for Charity Single (Watch)

The Weeknd, Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper (Getty Images)

*Cue “That’s What Friends are For.” Dionne Warwick says she now counts Chance the Rapper as a friend following their viral Twitter conversation and subsequent phone chat.

“I had the pleasure of talking with him on the phone… I got a new friend,” the singing legend told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay.

After asking Chance on Twitter why he had “The Rapper” in her name, saying it would be like her going by the name “Dionne the Singer,” Warwick declared she was coming for any artist with “the” in their name.

The Weeknd is next,” she tweeted. “Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?”

The “Blinding Lights” singer, also a fan replied, “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day.”

The trio – Warwick, Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd – are now linking up for a new charity single called, “Nothing’s Impossible,” to benefit the organization Hunger: Not Impossible.

Asked if she’d consider joining The Weeknd for his Super Bowl performance if asked, Warwick commented, “That’s his time to shine… Being invited to do so, of course, I would not refuse it.”

Watch below:

