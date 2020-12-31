Thursday, December 31, 2020
Candace Owens Calls Out Hilaria Baldwin for ‘Faking’ Spanish Heritage: ‘Make It Make Sense’

Candace Owens blasts Hilaria Baldwin f
Candace Owens and Hilaria Baldwin

*Candace Owens has blasted Hilaria Baldwin for “faking” her Spanish heritage. 

Baldwin is the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, and she’s currently caught up in a hilarious controversy for “faking” her Spanish Heritage’. Owens took aim at Hilaria on Twitter, as well as “transracial” activist Rachel Dolezal for “pretending to be black”.

It comes as Hilaria is being mocked on social media for ‘forgetting’ the English word for cucumber and faking a Spanish accent. As it turns out, she’s an average white girl from Boston.

Owens tweeted: “So…Rachel Dolezal pretending to be black is a problem. @hilariabaldwin pretending to be Spanish is a problem. But grown men pretending to be female and destroying women in physical sports competitions is “stunning and brave”. Make it make sense.”

READ MORE: Noah Cyrus Apologizes for Calling Candace Owens ‘Nappy Headed Hoe’ While Defending Harry Styles

Candace OwensIn a separate tweet she continued: “For those of you that need a map: Hilaría Baldwin is NOT Spanish. Rachel Dolezal will NEVER be black. A biological man is NOT a woman. And a biological female will never be a man. Playing pretend is playing pretend. Even if you commit to it for years.”

Dolezal is another average American white girl who identifies as Black. The 39-year-old legally goes by the Nigerian name Nkechi Amare Diallo.

Owens recently shared with Glenn Beck that she is planning to run for public office, SandraRose reports.

“You know, I was talking to my husband about this, and my frustration about all these governors and how dishonest they’ve been,” she said. “I’m just getting sick of it. So I said I said to my husband, you know, I think I should get into politics. I think I should run. I should surprise run, and take somebody for everything they have, and expose people.”

“I’ll tell you something else, Glenn, I’ll win,” she said. “They won’t know what hit them … they’re being dishonest, and they lie, and I’ve had enough of it.”

She added,  “I am eyeing a seat right now,” she said. “I’m not going to say whether it’s in the Senate, whether it’s in the House, whether it’s for governor, whether it’s for president.”

“But I am serious about it. I am very serious about it,” Owens continued. “We have too many people that are too scared to look people in the face and tell them the truth, and I’m not one of them.”

