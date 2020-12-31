Astros Surprise 7-Year-Old Son of ‘Married to Medicine: Houston’ Star Who Went Nuts Over his Christmas Bat (Video)

*The 7-year-old son of “Married to Medicine Houston” star Ashandra “Shan” Batiste went viral this week after video of his breathless reaction to a Christmas gift – a Rawlings baseball bat – went viral.

Logan Crumby didn’t want just any old bat. His dad, Ricky Crumby, wrote on Twitter, “He wanted that $50 Rawlings wooden bat more than the PS5!”

“I already know what it is!” Logan exclaimed in the video as he ripped off the stubborn wrapping paper and held the prized possession while heaving, literally gasping in awe.

He wanted this $50 @Easton_Baseball wooden bat more than a PS5!! Thank God! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jy1ybD1PNR — Ricky Cumby (@RickyCumby) December 25, 2020

The reaction video went viral and caught the attention of the Astros, especially when the team found out Logan lived in the area. The Astros, along with the Astros Shooting Stars, stopped by to surprise Logan and his baseball team during Little League practice on Tuesday with a bag full of goodies, among them an autographed baseball and a jersey from his favorite player, Jose Altuve, according to the Astros’ Instagram account.

The video also caught the attention of MLB and bat manufacturer Rawlings, calling him a “future big leaguer.”