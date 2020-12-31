5 Loud Divorces That Amazed Everyone in 2020

*The end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 are the traditional times for summing the past year’s results. Even though most people’s social life in 2020 has undergone significant changes, everyone’s attention, as usual, was riveted on newsmakers from the world of politics, show business, fashion, and sports.

It was some moments from the personal life of some celebrities that surprised many this time. Of course, most don’t like to imagine personal relationships that did not work out. However, the real-life stories of the stars invariably attract increased attention.

The general tendency of modern society is that today we are more likely to be surprised by a strong long-term marriage than someone else’s divorce. The divorce rate in the United States in 2020 was 2.9 per 1,000 population, while the marriage rate reached 6.5 per 1,000 total population.

This sociological data is confirmed by one of the leading web services for online divorce preparation. Complete Case notes that the total number of divorces in the USA last year was 782,038 according to info from 45 reporting states and D.C.

What is the main reason for the multiple failures in the personal life of celebrities and creative people? It is unlikely that this question can be answered universally because each story is an individual, so to speak. But this article provides an answer to the question, whose divorces and breakups shocked fans the most in 2020?

RELATED: Jacqueline Newman: Divorce Attorney Reveals Five Predictions for Divorce in 2021

Rihanna, Chris Rock, and other celebrities who got divorced or separated this year

The personal experiences of the five celebrity couples, which will be discussed later, clearly demonstrate that close attention to personal relationships is often an annoying negative factor. According to ancient wisdom, happiness loves silence, but a celebrity’s life is such that they are always in public view, and hiding something is unrealistic.

Are Love and Hip Hop Incompatible?

This year’s huge surprise was the divorce of one of the brightest couples from the world of hip-hop music. They were a role model for many and seemed to be a happily married couple, judging by the content they published on their profiles on social networks.

It’s about the dissolution of the marriage between hip-hop performer Princess Love and her husband Ray J. This superstar couple got married in 2016 and welcomed their first kid, daughter Melody, in May 2018. They welcomed their second child in 2019 by posting a video on their official YouTube channel.

Bird of Prey is Single Now

A huge surprise for many movie fans was that incredibly talented actress Jurnee Smollett, who starred in “The Great Debaters,” “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,” “Birds of Prey,” and the HBO vampire drama “True Blood,” is not Smollet-Bell anymore.

In March this year, it became known that Jurnee Smollett filed for divorce from her husband, Josiah Bell. The famous movie star submitted paperwork after being married to Bell since October 2010. We can only guess about the real reasons for the breakup of this beautiful couple.

Women Don’t Like Nice Guys, as Chris Rock Predicted

The incredible comedic actor and great stand-up performer Chris Rock, the star of entertainment shows “Saturday Night Live,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” and “Top Five,” once joked about women not liking nice guys. That famous stand-up monologue also talked about being a nice guy and how he doesn’t understand marriage.

Unfortunately, Chris Rock hasn’t had much luck since then in personal relationships and trying to start a family. In March, several resources reported that Chris Rock and his girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke ended their relationship after 4 years.

PR, Love at the Sight of Cameras and Bitter Conclusions

The romantic relationship and life of these two hip-hop and r&b artists developed rapidly and sometimes overly publicly. However, all this was shrouded in an aura of mystery and spiced with various PR tricks. Perhaps it was the excessive attention from the press and the public that caused the breakup of YG and Kehlani.

Relationships in a couple, where both are popular musicians, is always an explosive mixture. They confirmed their relationships in September 2019. Three months later, Kehlani declared herself “single and focused” in a social media post that was deleted soon after.

In February 2020, Kehlani and YG released a duet track called “Konclusions.” Shortly after, she dropped a new song called “Valentine’s Day (Shameful),” seemingly referencing their breakup. In a now-deleted tweet, Kehlani responded to a fan who told her to leave YG, saying: “I’m single luv.”

Still Shining Bright Like a Diamond

Finally, here are some words about a celebrity’s break up, which obviously was discussed in the press and social networks most actively in the spring of 2020. World-renowned superstar pop singer Rihanna gave such a reason to the public when her low-key relationship with businessman Hassan Jameel reportedly ended.

In January 2020, Us Weekly reported that the famous singer and Jameel were no longer dating each other. The pair were linked since 2017, and in a conversation with “Ocean’s Eight” co-star Sarah Paulson for the Interview Magazine in 2019, Rihanna said that she was in love with Hassan Jameel, though she didn’t name him directly then.