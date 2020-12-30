‘Wonder Woman 3’ Confirmed with Gal Gadot and Director Patty Jenkins

*Warner Bros. has announced that a third “Wonder Woman” is in the works with Gal Gadot returning to star as the title heroine and Patty Jenkins back to write and direct the next installment in the blockbuster franchise.

The announcement comes amid the release of “Wonder Woman 1984,” which debuted on the studio’s streaming service and in select movie theaters on Christmas Day.

The third “Wonder Woman” movie will have a traditional theatrical release.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich.

“Wonder Woman 1984” collected $16.7 million from 2,100 North American theaters, the best opening weekend to date in the coronavirus era.Millions more watched in from home via HBO Max, which currently has 12.6 million active users, per Variety.

“‘Wonder Woman 1984’ broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” said Andy Forssell, head of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer business. “During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option.”

Plot details about the final chapter in the “Wonder Woman” trilogy are not yet known.

Gadot’s Wonder Woman will next be seen in “Justice League,” set to debut on HBO Max in 2021