Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Home Today’s Video
Police - Police Abuse

Woman Beats St. Louis Cop With Her Own Baton After Being Asked to Wear a Mask (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

37383292-9096879-image-m-51_1609278663279
Woman beats sheriff’s deputy at St. Louis gas station after being asked to wear a mask inside – Twitter

*Police in St Louis are looking for a woman who was captured on video punching a sheriff’s deputy and hitting her in the head with her own baton after the officer asked her to put on a mask inside a gas station convenience store.

It all went down just before midnight on Christmas Day at a Shell gas station on North Tucker Blvd. The St Louis County sheriff’s deputy, 59, said she was working security there when she told a maskless woman who stepped in that she needed to put on a face covering. Surveillance video from inside the store shows the suspect putting on a mask, then exchanging words with the deputy.

The deputy said the customer pushed her on the way out of the store and then began punching her. The attacker then grabbed the deputy’s baton and struck her in the head, causing a concussion, according to the police.

Video shows the injured deputy rising to her feet and following the woman to a red car at the pump. The officer uses her baton to strike the woman inside the car, before the vehicle speeds away.

Watch below:

Paramedics reportedly responded to the scene, but the deputy declined medical attention.

“My first response is to express concern for my deputy who suffered head injuries but is expected to recover,’ St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said in a statement to KSDK. She performed admirably while injured and under duress.

“Secondly, this incident points to the danger law enforcement officers face every day. This individual made a serious mistake and we are working with the St. Louis Police Department to apprehend and bring charges against this attacker. Thirdly, this pandemic is not over and you must wear a mask when in public.”

Previous articleTV One to Broadcast Ceremonial Swearing-In of New Congressional Black Caucus Members on Jan. 3
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Did Dr. Dre File Police Report Accusing Estranged Wife of Embezzling $385k from Him?

Fisher Jack - 0
*Back in October, it was reported that Nicole Young, the estranged wife of producer and headphones mogul Dr. Dre was being investigated by the...
Read more
Social Heat

Diddy Wants You to Know He’s NOT Throwing His Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due to COVID

Fisher Jack - 0
*Even while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, a lot of people and some celebrities are still refusing to accept the reality of it....
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert on Lori Laughlin’s Early Prison Release: ‘Oh to be White, Blond, and Privileged’

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, “Full House" star Lori Loughlin was released from prison earlier this Monday morning after serving most of her two-month sentence...
Read more
Social Heat

NC Teacher Who’s Been Laid Off for Months Wins $250,000 with Lottery Ticket!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A North Carolina teacher who was laid off months ago won the $250,000 jackpot after he bought the winning ticket from a local gas...
Read more
Entertainment

Nahziah Carter (Jay Z’s Nephew) Suspended by U of Washington After Sexual Assault Charge

Fisher Jack - 0
*In October, JAY-Z‘s 21-year-old nephew Nahziah Carter was accused of sexual assault, and now it’s reported he’s been suspended from the University of Washington,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO