Woman Beats St. Louis Cop With Her Own Baton After Being Asked to Wear a Mask (Watch)

*Police in St Louis are looking for a woman who was captured on video punching a sheriff’s deputy and hitting her in the head with her own baton after the officer asked her to put on a mask inside a gas station convenience store.

It all went down just before midnight on Christmas Day at a Shell gas station on North Tucker Blvd. The St Louis County sheriff’s deputy, 59, said she was working security there when she told a maskless woman who stepped in that she needed to put on a face covering. Surveillance video from inside the store shows the suspect putting on a mask, then exchanging words with the deputy.

The deputy said the customer pushed her on the way out of the store and then began punching her. The attacker then grabbed the deputy’s baton and struck her in the head, causing a concussion, according to the police.

Video shows the injured deputy rising to her feet and following the woman to a red car at the pump. The officer uses her baton to strike the woman inside the car, before the vehicle speeds away.

Watch below:

Paramedics reportedly responded to the scene, but the deputy declined medical attention.

“My first response is to express concern for my deputy who suffered head injuries but is expected to recover,’ St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said in a statement to KSDK. She performed admirably while injured and under duress.

“Secondly, this incident points to the danger law enforcement officers face every day. This individual made a serious mistake and we are working with the St. Louis Police Department to apprehend and bring charges against this attacker. Thirdly, this pandemic is not over and you must wear a mask when in public.”