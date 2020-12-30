Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Tyrese Blames Failure of His Marriage on Black Families Being Under Attack / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Tyrese & Samanta Gibson (Instagram)
*As we reported earlier, actor/singer Tyrese Gibson announced his divorce on Tuesday night and now he’s telling the world that his marriage came unglued after four years because, in his mind, the Black family is broken from being under an unrelenting attack.

“I’ve wrestled with this question … How can we naturally know how to BE something we were never raised by? Most of us were raised in broken homes with NO examples of what being a husband, wife or FATHER is,” he wrote along with posting a video of happier times when their daughter was learning how to walk.

“… I hope you know that I did the very best I could … I truly did,” he continued. “I pray we leave the door open because the God we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way.”

Still, Gibson is holding out hope that he and Samantha can repair what’s broken … “I pray we leave the door open because the God we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way.”

In announcing the divorce, Tyrese said, “Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong co-parents.”

We wish them the best.

Fisher Jack

