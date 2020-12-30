Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Tyrese and Wife Samantha Announce Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage

By Ny MaGee
Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha

*Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha Lee Gibson have decided to callit quits.

On Tuesday, the singer/actor announced via Instagram that he and his wife have made the “painful and significant” decision to get a divorce.

“After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce,” Tyrese captioned a picture of him and Samantha. “We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other.”

Check out his full IG post below.

READ MORE: Tyrese Says He and Dwayne Johnson Haved Squashed 3-year Feud [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)


Tyrese and Samantha went on to say that they have “so much” love and respect for each other.

“We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually,” their statement noted. “As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021.”

Tyrese and Samantha wed in 2017 and share a daughter, Soraya, who was born in 2018. Tyrese said his divorce is an example of how Black families are “under attack.” 

“Black families and marriages are under attack,” he wrote in a following post of him and Samantha sharing happier times with an original song dedicated to Samantha. “Pain got me back in the holy grail… [ the studio ] No there’s no album coming this was inspired by the love of my life Samantha…. Thank you for the years I hope you know that I did the very best I could… I truly did…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)

Back in January, Tyrese and Samantha sparked baby rumors after vacation photos posted on social showed him cradling what appeared to be her baby bump.

“I’ve learned a lot over the years with this layered special one!” Gibson captioned the pic on his Instagram page.

“She’s never been sociable although she’s a licensed social worker [ LCSW ] she also loooooves to sleep… So if you’re going to walk her out of her deep sleep….. It better be worth it…. I got her to the yacht and the smiles and priceless moments were non-stop…. In 2020 we are committed to being intentional about JOY!!!!!!!!!”

Samantha added on her own IG page, “Blessed beyond measure. That is all. I love you, my bubby. Thank you for pushing me out of my comfort zone & bringing out a woman I never knew existed within me.”

Tyrese was previously married from 2007-09 to Norma Gibson, the mother of his daughter Shayla.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

