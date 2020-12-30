Internet Sleuths Identify Racist Gym Owner Caught on Camera Harassing Asian Women [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*A Los Angeles man who was captured on camera launching a racist tirade against an Asian American woman has been identified and his business is now under attack.

YouTube user YamaBread CreamPan shared cellphone footage of the moment she was verbally attacked by an unruly white male who blames her for the coronavirus pandemic in America. The incident reportedly went down in a Southern California parking lot.

“Why don’t you stay at home?” the man says through the window of his car, as a female passenger is seen smiling. “Are you that dumb? You want to photograph me?”

The man then gets out of his vehicle and begins to approach the woman, but she quickly retreats back to her car.

“Exactly! Get in your car, stupid g**k! Go back to fucking (inaudible),” he shouts. “Are you really that stupid? You know that recording doesn’t do anything. Stay home, and thanks for giving my country COVID. Have a great day.”

The footage was posted on Nextdoor, but the platform allegedly removed it without explanation.

“This is unfortunate because I felt so empowered by everyone’s response in that post,” YamaBread CreamPan wrote on YouTube of the clip being removed from Nextdoor. “It would also encourage people who have the same experience to share their stories and send a strong message that there is no place for bigotry. I emailed Nextdoor support team to figure out the reason for their action. This racist man ambushed me in the parking lot, chanting racial slurs and threatening to punch me in the face after he refused to practice social distancing.”

It didn’t take long for social media users to identify the man as Brian Kranz, a personal trainer who owns Red Fitness in Irvine, California, per Complex.

The gym’s website appears to have been disabled and Yelp restricted activity on the company’s review page.

“This business recently received increased public attention resulting in an influx of people posting their views to this page, so we have temporarily disabled the ability to post here as we work to investigate the content,” Yelp wrote. “While racism has no place on Yelp and we unequivocally reject racism in any form, all reviews on Yelp must reflect an actual first-hand consumer experience (even if that means disabling the ability for users to express points of view we might agree with).”

Kranz, who said on camera that filming him won’t “do anything,” has yet to react to being outed on the internet and having his business caught up in the chaos.