*The Justice Department announced Tuesday that no criminal charges will be brought against the two Cleveland police officers connected to the 2014 slaying of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

In yet another shinning example of how the system of white supremacy stays on code, DOJ officials claim video of the shooting was of too poor a quality for prosecutors to conclusively establish what occurred on that fateful day.

We previously reported… Rice was shot to death as he played in a recreation center park; by Officer Timothy Loehmann, who is white, seconds after Loehmann and his partner, Officer Frank Garmback, arrived at the scene. The officers mistook the toy gun for a real one.

The officers were called to the park after a man drinking beer and waiting for a bus called 911 to report that a “guy” was pointing a gun at people. The caller made clear that the individual was a juvenile and the gun might be “fake,” but that information was never relayed to the officers.

In a statement, Loehmann claims he “repeatedly and consistently stated” that Tamir was reaching for a gun before he shot him and that he had given Tamir “multiple commands to show his hands before shooting.” Both officers claim they saw the kid reaching for a weapon, per ABC News.

A state grand jury declined to indict Loehmann, but he was later fired after previously being deemed “unfit for duty.”

Subodh Chandra, an attorney for the Rice family, said the Justice Department’s “process was tainted.”

“It’s beyond comprehension that the Department couldn’t recognize that an officer who claims he shouted commands when the patrol car’s window was closed and it was a winter day is lying,” Chandra said. “The Rice family has been cheated of a fair process yet again.”

The Tamar Rice case is now officially closed.