Diddy Provides Stimulus Relief for Miami Residents – Hands Out $50 Bills / WATCH

*While many Americans are waiting on the second stimulus check, Diddy decided to provide some COVID relief for struggling families in Miami.

On Tuesday, the business mogul and entertainer announced that he will be “paying people’s rent, giving out cards and essential items” for those in need. The multi-millionaire was filmed on the streets of Miami in the Overtown neighborhood with his Sean Combs Foundation crew as he handed out $50 bills to a large crowd. Members of his crew were also gifting people with $20 bills to parents and their kids.

The star wore a clear face shield and black gloves as he moved through the crowd and greeted fans and families with his children. In addition to that, the group also handed out $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products. As the Hollywood reporter notes, Diddy’s charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organizer Michael Gardner along with the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families. 👏🏾👏🏾

RELATED NEWS: The Second Stimulus Still Won’t Show Many Blacks the Money