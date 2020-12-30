Dammit! Trump Puts End to Obama’s 12-Year Reign As Most Admired Man (but Michele is Still MAW)

*According to a new survey, President Donald Trump is the most admired man in America this year, ending former President Barack Obama’s 12-year run.

The annual Gallup survey was released this Tuesday with eighteen percent of the survey’s respondents naming Trump as their most admired man, compared to 15 percent who named Obama and 6 percent who named President-elect Joe Biden, the Hill reports. Three percent named National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, while two percent said, Pope Francis. The 2020 rankings are the 10th time Trump has ranked among the top 10.

While that seems a bit strange, former First Lady Michelle Obama was chosen as the most admired woman for the third straight year. Roughly one out of 10 respondents chose her, compared to 6 percent naming Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and 4 percent picking First Lady Melania Trump, the Hill notes.

