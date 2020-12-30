Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Reveals ‘I’m Single’ After Breakup with Girlfriend Alexis Powell

By Ny MaGee
0

Noelle's rumored girlfriend, Alexis Powell
Noelle’s ex girlfriend, Alexis Powell

*Noelle Robinson, daughter of RHOA star Cynthia Bailey,  has confirmed her split from girlfriend Alexis Powell

In a recent video from Robinson’s YouTube channel, the 21-year-old played a game of “Truth or Drink” and admitted, “Yes I am single. And I’ve been single for a few months now.”

Robinson and Powell reportedly started dating in 2018 but they didn’t officially reveal their relationship until March of this year, around the same time Robinson admitted that she’s sexually fluid.

“We met at school,” explained Noelle in a YouTube video in March. The reality TV star previously attended Howard University. “I think I actually met her like, maybe the third day of school? I came up to her, literally…she was doing a little YouTube survey, and I told my friend, ‘Come on, you gotta come over here with me and do this survey,’ because I just wanted to talk to her, whatever, see what she was about.”

From there, the pair hit it off.

“We just hung out the whole day after that,” revealed Noelle.

READ MORE: Noelle Robinson, Daughter of ‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey, Goes Public with Girlfriend [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by noelle ♡ (@noellerobinson)

In season 12 of RHOA Robinson came out to her mother as sexually fluid. She even shared photos on social media of Powell meeting her family. 

“My family has already known her like this… None of this stuff is really new,” Robinson told The Daily Dish this year. “But I think because it just came to light in the public eye, people think that it just happened.”

It’s unclear what caused Noelle and Alexis to call it quits. 

“I just want you to be happy, Noelle,” Bailey told her daughter during her sexual fluidity revelation, per MadameNoire. “If you meet an amazing young lady, that’s a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that’s a blessing. As long as they’re good people and they love and support you.”

Previous articleDOJ Won’t Charge Two Officers in Tamir Rice Shooting, Closes Probe
Next articleBLIND ITEM: The Private Club
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Did Dr. Dre File Police Report Accusing Estranged Wife of Embezzling $385k from Him?

Fisher Jack - 0
*Back in October, it was reported that Nicole Young, the estranged wife of producer and headphones mogul Dr. Dre was being investigated by the...
Read more
Social Heat

Diddy Wants You to Know He’s NOT Throwing His Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due to COVID

Fisher Jack - 0
*Even while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, a lot of people and some celebrities are still refusing to accept the reality of it....
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert on Lori Laughlin’s Early Prison Release: ‘Oh to be White, Blond, and Privileged’

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, “Full House" star Lori Loughlin was released from prison earlier this Monday morning after serving most of her two-month sentence...
Read more
Social Heat

NC Teacher Who’s Been Laid Off for Months Wins $250,000 with Lottery Ticket!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A North Carolina teacher who was laid off months ago won the $250,000 jackpot after he bought the winning ticket from a local gas...
Read more
Entertainment

Nahziah Carter (Jay Z’s Nephew) Suspended by U of Washington After Sexual Assault Charge

Fisher Jack - 0
*In October, JAY-Z‘s 21-year-old nephew Nahziah Carter was accused of sexual assault, and now it’s reported he’s been suspended from the University of Washington,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO