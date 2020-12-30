Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Reveals ‘I’m Single’ After Breakup with Girlfriend Alexis Powell

*Noelle Robinson, daughter of RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, has confirmed her split from girlfriend Alexis Powell.

In a recent video from Robinson’s YouTube channel, the 21-year-old played a game of “Truth or Drink” and admitted, “Yes I am single. And I’ve been single for a few months now.”

Robinson and Powell reportedly started dating in 2018 but they didn’t officially reveal their relationship until March of this year, around the same time Robinson admitted that she’s sexually fluid.

“We met at school,” explained Noelle in a YouTube video in March. The reality TV star previously attended Howard University. “I think I actually met her like, maybe the third day of school? I came up to her, literally…she was doing a little YouTube survey, and I told my friend, ‘Come on, you gotta come over here with me and do this survey,’ because I just wanted to talk to her, whatever, see what she was about.”

From there, the pair hit it off.

“We just hung out the whole day after that,” revealed Noelle.

In season 12 of RHOA Robinson came out to her mother as sexually fluid. She even shared photos on social media of Powell meeting her family.

“My family has already known her like this… None of this stuff is really new,” Robinson told The Daily Dish this year. “But I think because it just came to light in the public eye, people think that it just happened.”

It’s unclear what caused Noelle and Alexis to call it quits.

“I just want you to be happy, Noelle,” Bailey told her daughter during her sexual fluidity revelation, per MadameNoire. “If you meet an amazing young lady, that’s a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that’s a blessing. As long as they’re good people and they love and support you.”