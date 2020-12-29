Tuesday, December 29, 2020
‘We Were Going to School’: The Story Behind This Dress Worn by One of the Little Rock 9 (Watch)

Dress worn by “Little Rock 9” student Carlotta Walls LaNier on her first day of school – in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History

*This dress worn in 1957 by Carlotta Walls LaNier on her first day of school sits in the Smithsonian, along with her report card full of As reflecting her first semester, because she is one of the famed “Little Rock 9.”

‘TODAY’s’ Harry Smith sat down with LaNier for the show’s series “Mr. Smith Goes to the Smithsonian” to hear her recount the incredible events of that day, as well as the days leading up and immediately following the day that she and eight others became the first Black students to attend Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas.

National-Guardsman-prevents-Walls-Ray-Hill-and-Green-Sept-4-1957.-Will-counts-Courtesy-of-Arkansas-History-Commission
Carlotta Walls LaNier in the dress now on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History

While recounting her story, she discusses the stark reality of the hatred she faced.

Watch below:

