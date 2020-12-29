NJ Black Man Spent 10 Days in Jail After Being Misidentified by Police Using Facial Recognition Software (Video)

*A Black New Jersey man is suing the town of Woodbridge, NJ and its police department, alleging he was falsely arrested and jailed for 10 days after facial recognition technology falsely identified him as the perpetrator of a shoplifting.

Nijeer Parks, who is Black, says police arrested him in 2019 for an incident in January of that year, where the perpetrator hit a police car before driving off. This was a surprise to Parks, who does not drive nor have a driver’s license. Parks told Business Insider that he had “never been” to the site of the shoplifting incident but was arrested after contacting the police to clear his name.

Parks was identified using software developed by Clearview AI, which has been criticized by legal and tech experts for breaches in privacy and racial disparities in identification.

According to NJ Advance Media, Parks fought the charges and ultimately got the them dismissed. Parks’ lawsuit accuses the police of excessive force, false imprisonment, and cruel and unusual punishment and seeks compensation for physical and emotional suffering.

About a year after the incident, New Jersey’s attorney general, Gurbir Grewal, ordered the police to stop using facial recognition technology.

Below are videos depicting Clearview AI’s controversial methods and technology.