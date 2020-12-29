NBA’s Rajon Rondo and Girlfriend Sued for $1M Over Parking Garage Assault [VIDEO]

*Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, are being sued for $1 million after a video surfaced showing their violent confrontation with a woman in a parking garage.

The clip shows Rondo nudging the woman, identified by TMZ as Toktam Jorshari, before his girlfriend punches her in the face. The victim did not fight back in the video. She’s now hoping to get paid for the assault, which has caused her emotional distress according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles District Court.

Here’s more from MSN:

The lawsuit alleges that Rondo and Fitzgerald confronted Toktam Jorshari on July 28 in a parking garage at their LA apartment complex and shouted vulgarities at her because they thought her car was parked too close to Rondo’s. The lawsuit claims that Rondo parked his car in a handicapped space.

According to the lawsuit, Jorshari is seeking at least $1 million in damages, claiming she has suffered “great mental emotional distress, physical and nervous pain and suffering” after alleging that Fitzgerald “proceeded to repeatedly physically attack” her while Rondo watched.

🙌 @RajonRondo drops 12 points and dishes out 8 assists with no turnovers in his @ATLHawks debut! #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/ENPTPz6KcR — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2020

TMZ obtained a copy of a video that appears to support the victim’s account of the attack.

Rondo’s lawyer, Mark. D. Baute, said in a written statement that the NBA star “was able to limit the extent to which the two women fought with each other.” He also noted that Rondo’s car was “was appropriately parked in the handicapped spot while he picked up his girlfriend.”

“Rajon Rondo was courteous throughout, and wearing a mask the entire time,” Baute said. “The claimant was not wearing a mask during a covid surge, and made a point of getting too close to two other people despite not having her mask on, and then refused to move her vehicle after raising her voice with her mouth open while right next to Mr. Rondo.”

Baute added that Rondo “has chosen to defend this lawsuit and win rather than pay to settle a fake claim.”

In a written statement to USA TODAY Sports, Jorshari’s attorneys, Eddie Tehrani and Arnold Gross, said: “In the NBA, unnecessary and excessive contact is considered a Flagrant 2 foul, which can result in a fine, ejection and possible suspension of a player. Outside the NBA, such conduct is considered an assault and battery. No man should ever put their hands on a woman, especially an NBA basketball player with superior height, and strength. The video speaks for itself.”