Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

NBA’s Rajon Rondo and Girlfriend Sued for $1M Over Parking Garage Assault [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, are being sued for $1 million after a video surfaced showing their violent confrontation with a woman in a parking garage.

The clip shows Rondo nudging the woman, identified by TMZ as Toktam Jorshari, before his girlfriend punches her in the face. The victim did not fight back in the video. She’s now hoping to get paid for the assault, which has caused her emotional distress according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles District Court. 

Here’s more from MSN:

The lawsuit alleges that Rondo and Fitzgerald confronted Toktam Jorshari on July 28 in a parking garage at their LA apartment complex and shouted vulgarities at her because they thought her car was parked too close to Rondo’s. The lawsuit claims that Rondo parked his car in a handicapped space.

According to the lawsuit, Jorshari is seeking at least $1 million in damages, claiming she has suffered “great mental emotional distress, physical and nervous pain and suffering” after alleging that Fitzgerald “proceeded to repeatedly physically attack” her while Rondo watched. 

READ MORE: Former NBA Player Ulysses ‘Junior’ Bridgeman Buys Ebony/Jet in $14M Bankruptcy Sale

TMZ obtained a copy of a video that appears to support the victim’s account of the attack. 

Rondo’s lawyer, Mark. D. Baute, said in a written statement that the NBA star “was able to limit the extent to which the two women fought with each other.” He also noted that Rondo’s car was “was appropriately parked in the handicapped spot while he picked up his girlfriend.”

“Rajon Rondo was courteous throughout, and wearing a mask the entire time,” Baute said. “The claimant was not wearing a mask during a covid surge, and made a point of getting too close to two other people despite not having her mask on, and then refused to move her vehicle after raising her voice with her mouth open while right next to Mr. Rondo.”

Baute added that Rondo “has chosen to defend this lawsuit and win rather than pay to settle a fake claim.”

In a written statement to USA TODAY Sports, Jorshari’s attorneys, Eddie Tehrani and Arnold Gross, said: “In the NBA, unnecessary and excessive contact is considered a Flagrant 2 foul, which can result in a fine, ejection and possible suspension of a player. Outside the NBA, such conduct is considered an assault and battery. No man should ever put their hands on a woman, especially an NBA basketball player with superior height, and strength. The video speaks for itself.”

Previous article‘I Barely Felt it!’ Kamala Harris Gets First Dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine / WATCH
Next articleDr. Herbert (H.J.) Harris: The Day America Died
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Diddy Wants You to Know He’s NOT Throwing His Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due to COVID

Fisher Jack - 0
*Even while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, a lot of people and some celebrities are still refusing to accept the reality of it....
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert on Lori Laughlin’s Early Prison Release: ‘Oh to be White, Blond, and Privileged’

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, “Full House" star Lori Loughlin was released from prison earlier this Monday morning after serving most of her two-month sentence...
Read more
Social Heat

NC Teacher Who’s Been Laid Off for Months Wins $250,000 with Lottery Ticket!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A North Carolina teacher who was laid off months ago won the $250,000 jackpot after he bought the winning ticket from a local gas...
Read more
Entertainment

Nahziah Carter (Jay Z’s Nephew) Suspended by U of Washington After Sexual Assault Charge

Fisher Jack - 0
*In October, JAY-Z‘s 21-year-old nephew Nahziah Carter was accused of sexual assault, and now it’s reported he’s been suspended from the University of Washington,...
Read more
Social Heat

Snoop Dogg Preparing to be A Grandpa for 5th Time; His Sons Expecting Babies with Partners

Fisher Jack - 0
*Snoop Dogg is set to become a grandfather for the fifth time; his sons, Corde and Cordell Broadus are both expecting babies with their...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO