Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Drop Holiday Podcast Featuring Son Archie [LISTEN]

*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped their debut podcast on Tuesday — and it features a cameo from their 19-month-old son, Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the podcast on Spotify, through Archewell Audio, per PEOPLE. The podcast comes two months after Harry and Meghan launched the website for their Archewell foundation.

Archwell.com went live on October, featuring an email sign-up form and contact information, along with a breakdown behind the meaning of the name. The royal couple announced the foundation in April, noting that the Archewell name is connected to their son.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple said in the statement.

In the introduction to their new podcast episode, Harry says, “As we all know, it’s been a year and we really want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it.”

Meghan adds, “And at the same time, to honor those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season…We also want to thank healthcare workers, frontline service workers, and so many others for their sacrifices. Thank you.”

Harry concludes, “As we come to the end of this year and look to the future, let’s hold on to the lessons that we’ve learned about how important it is to take care of one another and how meaningful our connections are even when they’re physically impossible…We hope this brings a little warmth, a smile, and something to think about.”

The couple sign off with a song “that means so much to us,” says Prince Harry.

“Not a toast per se, but a song – which is about shining a light,” he adds.

” ‘This Little Light of Mine” played at the very end of our wedding . . . while we were walking down the steps of the church,” Meghan continues. “It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that…’ ”

Prince Harry adds, “The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place.”

At the end of the episode, Meghan and Harry allow Archie to have a go at the microphone.

Listen to the episode via the player below: