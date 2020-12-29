Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home Health Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Meeting People Only of Your Age Could Reduce Covid Deaths

By zenger.news
0

African American Med Student
Photo by: Adobe Stock Images

*Mortality rates from Covid-19 could be reduced if people only met with others from their own age group, a recently published study from the University of Haifa shows.

In their study, recently published in Open Biology, researchers developed a computational model that examined the spread of the virus among a virtual group of 50,000 people divided into four age groups – 0-14, 15-34, 35-54, and 55 and above.

They tested five scenarios lasting 250 days that limited the interaction between people from different age groups who all maintained social distancing and wore masks.

In the first scenario, participants were not restricted in their connections. In the second scenario, participants had no contact with people outside their age group except for family members in the same household. To make up for lost cross-age group connections, researchers added more contacts within their age group.

In the third scenario, participants aged 0-54 were grouped together and not allowed contact with people over age 55 unless the latter were members of their household. Again, contacts were added to make up for lost connections.

 

The fourth scenario reduced the connectivity between the age groups by reducing half of the infection rates between age groups, and the fifth scenario cut off connections between age groups without adding new contacts in their stead.

The researchers discovered that separating the older population from the general population reduced the overall mortality rate by 62 percent compared to the first, restriction-free scenario. The scenario that completely diminished connections between age groups without adding new contacts resulted in a reduction of 93 percent in the overall mortality rate.

“With the help of the mathematical model we built, we found that the mortality rate from Covid-19 can be reduced by ensuring age segregation in personal encounters. Different age groups, and particularly older people, should be able to meet others in their own age group by opening stores, cinemas, and restaurants at special times reserved solely for them,” said Shani Stern, one of the study’s authors.

Subway train passengers with protective masks crowding to get on and off subway station platform on Serdika Metro station. (Photo by JordanSimeonov, iStock)

“We hope that a vaccine is close now. In the meantime, in order to avoid a total or partial shutdown, we can create microenvironments in which we allow people within the same age group to meet, for example at a supermarket or a restaurant. This can prevent the closure of businesses while still enhancing the protection of the population, and it can do so without totally isolating the older population, who needs social interactions more than we all do.”

Meeting People Only of Your Age Could Reduce Covid Deaths appeared first on ISRAEL21c.

(Edited by Alex Patrick and David Martosko)



The post Meeting People Only of Your Age Could Reduce Covid Deaths appeared first on Zenger News.

Previous articleLegendary French Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin Dies at 98 (Video)
zenger.newshttps://zenger.news

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Diddy Wants You to Know He’s NOT Throwing His Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due to COVID

Fisher Jack - 0
*Even while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, a lot of people and some celebrities are still refusing to accept the reality of it....
Read more
Social Heat

NC Teacher Who’s Been Laid Off for Months Wins $250,000 with Lottery Ticket!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A North Carolina teacher who was laid off months ago won the $250,000 jackpot after he bought the winning ticket from a local gas...
Read more
Entertainment

Nahziah Carter (Jay Z’s Nephew) Suspended by U of Washington After Sexual Assault Charge

Fisher Jack - 0
*In October, JAY-Z‘s 21-year-old nephew Nahziah Carter was accused of sexual assault, and now it’s reported he’s been suspended from the University of Washington,...
Read more
Social Heat

Snoop Dogg Preparing to be A Grandpa for 5th Time; His Sons Expecting Babies with Partners

Fisher Jack - 0
*Snoop Dogg is set to become a grandfather for the fifth time; his sons, Corde and Cordell Broadus are both expecting babies with their...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Sold for ‘Only’ $22M to Billionaire Ron Burkle

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch has finally sold to a new owner for  $22M. Now, that’s what you call a deal, based on what...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO