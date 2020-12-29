Legendary French Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin Dies at 98 (Video)

*French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of the 20th century, died Tuesday at the age of 98 at a hospital in Neuilly in western Paris, his family told AFP.

Born in Italy in 1922, Cardin emigrated to France as a small child. He was best known for overhauling the fashion industry by successfully licensing his brand name and for his visionary creations. In the 1960s and ’70s he disrupted traditional fashion with his futuristic, avant-garde looks.

His death was also announced by France’s Academy of Fine Arts on Twitter. “It is with great sadness that the members of the Academy of Fine Arts announce the death of their fellow member Pierre Cardin,” the academy tweeted.

Below are videos on the life and legacy of Pierre Cardin.