Tuesday, December 29, 2020
‘I’m Over It’: Monique Samuels Quits ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Monique Samuels
*Reality TV star Monique Samuels has announced that she is leaving “The Real Housewives of Potomac” after four years. The move comes after she has spent much of the current season sparring with her co-stars and compiling a binder of “receipts’ to use to put folks on blast. 

“It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, y’all, I’m over it,” Samuels said during an Instagram Live on Sunday, December 27. “I appreciate everything that people have done for me. Everybody that’s been Team Monique, I love y’all, I thank y’all.”

Monique said she’s quitting the reality show life to protect her family, Us magazine reports. 

“When you cross certain lines, there’s no going back. And for me, my family is that line,” she said. “The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so I’m over it.”

Hear/watch her explain it via the clip below.

READ MORE: Monique Samuels and Her Husband Threaten Legal Action Against Pastor Jamal Bryant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monique Samuels (@mrsmoniquesamuels)

The fifth season of RHOP finds Samuels in the hot seat about the paternity of her 2-year-old son, Chase, with her husband, former NFL player Chris Samuels. She has also shot down rumors that her man is abusive. The couple, who wed in March 2012, also share 7-year-old son Christopher Jr. and 5-year-old daughter Milani.

Most recently, the couple threatened to sue Pastor Jamal Bryant over his reaction to Samuels’ accusations that he is having an inappropriate relationship with a woman in his congregation while dating fellow castmate Gizelle Bryant.

“I wanted to represent real Black love and show people something outside what the stereotype has been on TV. Unfortunately, this season I played right into that stereotype,” Monique said during her Instagram Live. “I was working overtime to really check myself because that’s the exact opposite of what I want to display on a TV show and in real life, most importantly. I’m always going to be a great example and role model for my kids, and you have to know when enough is enough. And enough is enough.”

She joined RHOP during season 2, which aired in 2017. In Her IG Live, she called the Bravo network “amazing” and noted that she is currently “very much at peace.”

 “It’s been a rough year, but this is the happiest I’ve been in my entire life,” Samuels added.

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

