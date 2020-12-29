‘I Barely Felt it!’ Kamala Harris Gets First Dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine / WATCH

*Kamala Harris, the VP-elect, got her first dose of the Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

“OK, let’s do it,” she said, as registered nurse Patricia Cummings of the United Medical Center readied the needle. “That was easy. Thank you. I barely felt it. I barely felt it.”

Harris received the dosage after challenging President Donald Trump during the presidential campaign on his administration’s work on vaccinations. More about that shortly.

To get her shot, Harris visited a medical center in Southeast, Washington, D.C. The area is known locally as Anacostia and it’s primarily a low-income neighborhood.

A reporter asked Harris if she took the shot at that location by design in order to “dispel fears and mistrust in the minority community.”

“I’m in Anacostia today because, first of all, we have phenomenal healthcare providers like nurse Patricia, who serve our community and we have hospitals and medical centers and clinics like this all over the country who are staffed by people who understand the community, who often come from the community, and who administer all year trusted healthcare,” was Harris’ answer.

She added:

“And so I want to remind people that right in your community is where you can take the vaccine, where you will receive the vaccine.”

MORE NEWS: Omarosa Says Trump is Having a ‘Psychotic Episode’ Over Election Loss [VIDEO]

As far as the shot, the Vice President-elect called it “relatively painless” and said that her husband, Doug Emhoff, would be administered the Moderna vaccine later Tuesday.

“And literally this is about saving lives,” she said. “I trust the scientists and it is the scientists who created and approved the vaccine.”

Now, regarding her comment on not taking the vaccine if Trump recommended it, the outgoing president and Republicans jumped on Harris during the presidential campaign for saying that if “Donald Trump tells us to take it, I’m not taking it” about a potential coronavirus vaccine.

You know Trump was gonna come back at her and during a September press conference, he did just that. He knocked Harris for her ‘anti-vaccine rhetoric.’

Harris, like President-elect Joe Biden, expressed confidence in a vaccine if medical professionals like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, backed it.

Fauci has already received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

‘I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump, and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,’ Harris, more broadly, said about the president’s track record during the pandemic in early September.