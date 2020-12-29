Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Gabourey Sidibe’s Fiancé Celebrates Their ‘Amazing Year’ in Holiday Message

By Ny MaGee
Gabourey Sidibe - Brandon Frankel (queen-king-IG)
Gabourey Sidibe – Brandon Frankel (Instagram))

*Gabourey Sidibe’s fiance Brandon Frankel continues to shower her with love, weeks after he proposed to the actress.

Frankel posted sweet photos of Gabby on social media days before Christmas in which he celebrated their “amazing year” together. 

In one post, he showed off a “surprise birthday dinner from my Queen.” In another, called himself “a lucky guy” to be boo’d up with the “Precious” star.

Frankel also shared a photo of Sidibe proudly rocking her engagement ring, writing, “Despite 2020 being a totally 🗑 🔥, I’d say we had a pretty amazing year. Continually thankful for this one right here. Excited to be ridiculous with you for the rest of our lives.”

Check out the IG posts below.

READ MORE: Gabourey Sidibe is Engaged, Boyfriend Brandon Frankel ‘Put A Ring On It’

 

Sidibe announced her engagement on social media last month. 

“It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” she wrote alongside a video and photo of herself and Frankel.

 

“My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever,” Sidibe added. “The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist.”

“@brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night,” Gabbcontinued. ” The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need.”

“I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side,” she finished her announcement. “My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Sidibe first went public with their relationship in an Instagram post about their date night back in May 2019.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

