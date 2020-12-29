Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Did Dr. Dre File Police Report Accusing Estranged Wife of Embezzling $385k from Him?

By Fisher Jack
Nicole Young & Dr. Dre

*Back in October, it was reported that Nicole Young, the estranged wife of producer and headphones mogul Dr. Dre was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for embezzlement.

TMZ reported that Nicole Young was accused of withdrawing a total of $385,029 from a business account. A complaint was allegedly filed by Larry Chatman, Dr. Dre’s business partner. At the time, it was said that Dr. Dre did not file the criminal complaint, but reportedly made the missing money a part of his ongoing divorce proceedings with Young.

According to a new update on this story, TMZ has learned that Dre actually went ahead and filed a police report, claiming Nicole embezzled that hefty amount from one of his companies. They further claim when Nicole was asked about it during her deposition, “she took the 5th.”

MORE NEWS: 'We Were Going to School': The Story Behind This Dress Worn by One of the Little Rock 9 (Watch)

 

Fisher Jack

