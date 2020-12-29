Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home COVID-19
COVID-19

Chinese Journalist Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison Over Viral Reports on ‘Wuhan Coronavirus’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*The Chinese government has sentenced a citizen journalist to four years in prison for reporting on the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus. 

Zhang Zhan, a 37-year-old former lawyer, was sentenced to four years in prison in Shanghai on Monday for her reporting on the potentially deadly virus early this year. 

Here’s more from CBS News

During the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Zhang Zhan’s live reports and essays were widely shared on social media, grabbing the attention of authorities. She was fiercely critical of the government for its virus containment measures and eagerly sought answers to the silencing of whistleblowers and other citizen journalists.

Zhang was arrested in May and was officially convicted for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a vague charge often brought against activists and critics of the government in China.  

READ MORE: State Selects Black LA Firm (Lendistry) to Disburse $500 Million in COVID Relief Loans

Zhang Zhan - screenshot/YouTube

Zhang’s hearing on Monday lasted less than three hours before she received the “heavy sentence.” 

“The pronouncement of sentence in court was quite rare and unexpected,” said defense lawyer Zhang Keke. “It has something to do with the holiday timing in the West.”

“The hearing was very hollow,” the lawyer said, noting that his client attended the trail in a wheelchair due to her poor health. 

“She barely spoke except for saying citizens’ speech should not be censored, to protest against the ‘illegal trial’,” said her lawyer. 

“Four years is too heavy of a sentence, especially for an innocent person,” he added. 

“Zhang Zhan thinks she will die in prison,” said Ren Quanniu, the other defense lawyer. “It’s an extreme method of protesting against this society and this environment.” 

Zhang Zhan protested her indictment by going on a hunger strike in June. The authorities responded by force-feeding her through a feeding tube and restrained her hands 24 hours a day so she could not pull it out, according to the report. 

Authorities “want to use her case as an example to scare off other dissidents from raising questions about the pandemic situation in Wuhan earlier this year,” said Leo Lan of the Chinese Human Rights Defenders organization. 

According to the report, the United Nations human rights office also publicly noted concern for Zhang Zhan, writing on Twitter: “we raised her case with the authorities throughout 2020 as an example of the excessive clampdown on freedom of expression linked to #COVID19 & continue to call for her release.”

Previous articleBill Cosby Refuses to Shower in Prison Over Fear of Catching COVID
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Diddy Wants You to Know He’s NOT Throwing His Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due to COVID

Fisher Jack - 0
*Even while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, a lot of people and some celebrities are still refusing to accept the reality of it....
Read more
Social Heat

NC Teacher Who’s Been Laid Off for Months Wins $250,000 with Lottery Ticket!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A North Carolina teacher who was laid off months ago won the $250,000 jackpot after he bought the winning ticket from a local gas...
Read more
Entertainment

Nahziah Carter (Jay Z’s Nephew) Suspended by U of Washington After Sexual Assault Charge

Fisher Jack - 0
*In October, JAY-Z‘s 21-year-old nephew Nahziah Carter was accused of sexual assault, and now it’s reported he’s been suspended from the University of Washington,...
Read more
Social Heat

Snoop Dogg Preparing to be A Grandpa for 5th Time; His Sons Expecting Babies with Partners

Fisher Jack - 0
*Snoop Dogg is set to become a grandfather for the fifth time; his sons, Corde and Cordell Broadus are both expecting babies with their...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Sold for ‘Only’ $22M to Billionaire Ron Burkle

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch has finally sold to a new owner for  $22M. Now, that’s what you call a deal, based on what...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO