Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home News
News

Atlanta Gas Station Up For Sale After Months of Anti-Racist Protests [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*The owner of an Atlanta gas station that is at the center of a months-long protest is selling his business over the controversy. 

It all started when locals brought attention to the racist treatment of customers in the store. According to CBS46, the demonstrations began outside the ExxonMobil station after one of the clerks was captured on video saying, “I don’t give a [expletive] about the Black neighborhood.”

Since mid-October, organizers have protested outside of the gas station for 66 consecutive days. 

“We sent a clear message that we will no longer tolerate disrespect,” organizer Joe Jones told CBS46.

READ MORE: Atlanta Hawks Announce Historic Agreement with Black-Owned Banks

After the footage went viral, the store’s owner Rahim Sivji apologized and fired the clerk but the backlash and protesting continued amid ongoing racist behavior by the store’s employees and owner. According to reports, Sivji called a Black man a “food stamp cockroach” and another a “begging monkey.” 

“We have to understand our power, the power of dollar, the power of Black economics and we have to be intentional with our spending,” Jones said. “It is a privilege to get Black dollars.”

Sivji has been catching hell for months, so rather than fight a losing battle with the angry locals, he decided to put the gas station up for sale.

“It got to the point where I’m thinking if I have to save my life or my store, I say the hell with my store, I want to save my life,” Sivji told CBS46, after reportedly losing more than 70 percent of revenue as a result of the protests. “That’s what’s important to me.” 

When footage of the clerk initially went viral, ExxonMobil’s corporate office released a statement condemning Sivji’s store. 

“ExxonMobil does not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment by any company representative. ExxonMobil’s global policies promote diversity and inclusion and prohibit any form of discrimination or harassment in any company workplace, anywhere in the world,” the statement read. “ExxonMobil does not own or operate any retail fuels stations in the United States, but we are aware of the situation and take these matters very seriously.” 

The protests have ceased now that the business is on the market. Jones created a GoFundMe to raise money to purchase the store. 

“This was an effective boycott that led to tangible results,” Jones said. “This is the perfect opportunity to take this situation and try to promote a situation of Black ownership.”

Previous articleDr. Herbert (H.J.) Harris: The Day America Died
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Diddy Wants You to Know He’s NOT Throwing His Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due to COVID

Fisher Jack - 0
*Even while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, a lot of people and some celebrities are still refusing to accept the reality of it....
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert on Lori Laughlin’s Early Prison Release: ‘Oh to be White, Blond, and Privileged’

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, “Full House" star Lori Loughlin was released from prison earlier this Monday morning after serving most of her two-month sentence...
Read more
Social Heat

NC Teacher Who’s Been Laid Off for Months Wins $250,000 with Lottery Ticket!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A North Carolina teacher who was laid off months ago won the $250,000 jackpot after he bought the winning ticket from a local gas...
Read more
Entertainment

Nahziah Carter (Jay Z’s Nephew) Suspended by U of Washington After Sexual Assault Charge

Fisher Jack - 0
*In October, JAY-Z‘s 21-year-old nephew Nahziah Carter was accused of sexual assault, and now it’s reported he’s been suspended from the University of Washington,...
Read more
Social Heat

Snoop Dogg Preparing to be A Grandpa for 5th Time; His Sons Expecting Babies with Partners

Fisher Jack - 0
*Snoop Dogg is set to become a grandfather for the fifth time; his sons, Corde and Cordell Broadus are both expecting babies with their...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO