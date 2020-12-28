Monday, December 28, 2020
Weldon Angelos: Former Hip-Hop Producer Receives Pardon From President Trump

By Ny MaGee
*President Donald Trump granted a pardon last week to cannabis entrepreneur and hip-hop producer Weldon Angelos

After being sentenced to 55-years in prison, Angelos was one of 15 people pardoned by Trump on December 22. He was sentenced to 55 years without the possibility of parole in 2004 for selling cannabis totaling $350 to an undercover officer with a concealed firearm on him at the time of his arrest. He refused a 15-year plea deal and was later convicted of 13 charges. 

“He had to provide means for his family and himself,” Snoop Dogg said of the case in 2017. Angelos collaborated with the rapper on his “We From the LBC” soundtrack in 2004.  

“It wasn’t like it was a violent crime he was committing – he was just hustling,” Snoop added. 

Judge Paul Cassell wrote an open letter to President Barack Obama in 2016, slamming the “irrational” sentence. 

“The sentence was unjust, uncruel, and even irrational…because his appeals have been exhausted, the only solution for Angelos is a Presidential commutation. I urge you to swiftly commute his sentence,” the judge wrote. 

Obama eventually commuted Angelos’ sentence the same year, when he was released.

“I’m extremely grateful to the President for the second chance,” Angelos said to Forbes after receiving a presidential pardon from Trump . “I’m a firm believer of mercy and second chances.”

Angelos also took to Instagram to gush about the early Christmas gift from Trump.

“Feels great to have been fully pardoned by the President of the United States,” the clemency activist wrote in the caption. “Now it’s time for more pardons and commutations.”

