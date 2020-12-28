Watch This Adorable Toddler’s Priceless Reaction to Getting a Waffle for Christmas

*Video of a toddler girl’s reaction to one of her Christmas gifts has gone viral for showing that sometimes the simplest of gifts can cause the greatest joy.

The viral video shows the baby, with the help of an adult, opening a wrapped gift on what appears to be Christmas morning. Family members, unwrapped baby toys and torn wrapping paper are seen in the background.

As the baby removes the wrapping from her latest gift and discovers it’s a nice, fresh, waffle nearly the size of her head, her face lights up and she says twice, “Wow!” causing her family members to melt in laughter. She continues squealing with delight and eventually takes a bite.

Watch below.