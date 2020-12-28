Monday, December 28, 2020
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: The Black Agenda 2021

By riversteff
While other people are sitting around eating like pigs at a trough, drinking mind-altering substances and shopping for things they don’t need to impress people they don’t like with money they don’t have, because they buy everything on credit, Black America should be strategizing about how to turn multiple streams of income into generational wealth! 

We learned that some people prefer for African-Americans to be the background to their foreground: As long as they are employees being used to build somebody else’s company – a background role – they are accepted. Business owners pay employees just enough money to pay their bills. Most employees don’t ask the boss for anything more, therefore the boss doesn’t offer anything more!

In 2021 Black people should collectively operate with more vision and accountability for the development our Black communities. Build investment portfolios and start businesses that can sustain our families if the next pandemic negatively effects the traditional economy. In 2021 don’t accept the role of being overworked and underpaid in someone else’s picture of success, rather, accept the role of being the competition. Let’s be better, smarter, wealthier versions of ourselves!

Black Men and Women-in-Solidarity

We learned that some people who say ‘Black Lives Matter’ to them have allowed Black people to suffer under their care. Case in point: When Black physician, Dr. Susan Moore, suffered from COVID and complained on her social media platforms that her White doctors at Indiana University North Hospital discounted the severity of her sickness, this Black woman physician claimed she was ignored. An internist, Dr. Moore said one of the nurses assigned to her waited hours to return with needed pain medication. When she confronted her, the White nurse told this Black woman doctor – her patient – she marched for BLM as proof that she valued her life. It’s a convenient phrase for most people. But when it came to saving the one life of a Black woman in her care this White woman didn’t seem to care enough to make a difference. Dr. Moore’s story got minimal media coverage until she died a week ago, just a few days before Christmas. 

Things to do in 2021: Treat your body like it’s your temple. Stop putting anything and everything in your temple. Stop allowing any ole’ body to invade your temple. Take care of your temple and it will take care of you. Increase your chances of living through the next pandemic.

In 2020 we learned some people are okay with bully, liar, killer cops who use unjustified deadly force against unarmed Black people. From other cops who don’t stand up for what’s right to racist prosecutors, judges and jurors, legalized genocide is real. A justice system is only as fair as the people in charge of it.

On our way to defunding the police in 2021 and creating more community police programs, let’s realize our goals won’t be easy to accomplish, but those goals are worth it. The life you save might be your own. Our top priorities must include:

  1. Abolish no-knock warrants in our local jurisdiction.
  2. Support community police programs – aka defund the police. Let local police union leadership know you’re not afraid of them, rather they should be afraid of you.
  3. Know the laws in your area, especially your 1st, 2nd and 4th Amendment rights. Arm yourself with knowledge and act accordingly. 
  4. Build another stream of income and teach your children to do the same.
  5. Hold local politicians accountable when it comes to supporting ‘defund the police’ programs and abolishing no-knock search warrants. If they don’t support your needs on these two issues, you should not support them. Let’s prepare for the worst, but hope for the best.

Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.

 

riversteff

