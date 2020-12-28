Monday, December 28, 2020
... ...
Home News
News

Senate Candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock ‘Focused on My Family’ Amid Ex-wife’s Police Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Rayshard Brooks , EX-WIFE
TWITTER

*Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock is speaking out amid police bodycam footage of a dispute with his estranged wife, Ouleye Ndoye.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson shared the footage in March, in which Ndoye can be heard telling a police officer that her husband deliberately ran over her foot, something Warnock denied. She also calls him “a great actor” and “phenomenal at putting on a really good show.” The incident occurred at the senator’s home in Atlanta. 

In the clip, Warnock, senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, explains to the officer that he and Ndoye had an argument over divorce papers.

READ MORE: Breonna Taylor Statue Vandalized in Downtown Oakland (Video)

When recentlty asked about the incident by CBS46, Warnock said in a statement: “I’m going to stay focused on my family, which includes their mother, and I’m going to stay focused on the people of Georgia, who, during a pandemic, are still waiting on relief all these months later while politicians including Kelly Loeffler are busy playing games.”

The footage comes as Warnock prepares to face off against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the 2020 Senate races next month.

“This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation,” Ndoye tells the officer in the body-cam video. “I’ve been very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation.”  

Medical officials did not find visible signs of injury on his wife’s foot, and Warnock was never charged with a crime, according to the report. 

The former couple finalized their divorce in May.

Previous articleBreonna Taylor Statue Vandalized in Downtown Oakland (Video)
Next articleDiddy Wants You to Know He’s NOT Throwing His Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due to COVID
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Diddy Wants You to Know He’s NOT Throwing His Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due to COVID

Fisher Jack - 0
*Even while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, a lot of people and some celebrities are still refusing to accept the reality of it....
Read more
Social Heat

NC Teacher Who’s Been Laid Off for Months Wins $250,000 with Lottery Ticket!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A North Carolina teacher who was laid off months ago won the $250,000 jackpot after he bought the winning ticket from a local gas...
Read more
Entertainment

Nahziah Carter (Jay Z’s Nephew) Suspended by U of Washington After Sexual Assault Charge

Fisher Jack - 0
*In October, JAY-Z‘s 21-year-old nephew Nahziah Carter was accused of sexual assault, and now it’s reported he’s been suspended from the University of Washington,...
Read more
Social Heat

Snoop Dogg Preparing to be A Grandpa for 5th Time; His Sons Expecting Babies with Partners

Fisher Jack - 0
*Snoop Dogg is set to become a grandfather for the fifth time; his sons, Corde and Cordell Broadus are both expecting babies with their...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Sold for ‘Only’ $22M to Billionaire Ron Burkle

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch has finally sold to a new owner for  $22M. Now, that’s what you call a deal, based on what...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises