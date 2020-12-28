Senate Candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock ‘Focused on My Family’ Amid Ex-wife’s Police Video

*Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock is speaking out amid police bodycam footage of a dispute with his estranged wife, Ouleye Ndoye.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson shared the footage in March, in which Ndoye can be heard telling a police officer that her husband deliberately ran over her foot, something Warnock denied. She also calls him “a great actor” and “phenomenal at putting on a really good show.” The incident occurred at the senator’s home in Atlanta.

In the clip, Warnock, senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, explains to the officer that he and Ndoye had an argument over divorce papers.

“I’ve tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed a line…. And he is a great actor.” Bodycam footage of police responding to the domestic dispute between Raphael Warnock and his then wife aired just now on Tucker pic.twitter.com/tCr5KpyXv6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 23, 2020

When recentlty asked about the incident by CBS46, Warnock said in a statement: “I’m going to stay focused on my family, which includes their mother, and I’m going to stay focused on the people of Georgia, who, during a pandemic, are still waiting on relief all these months later while politicians including Kelly Loeffler are busy playing games.”

The footage comes as Warnock prepares to face off against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the 2020 Senate races next month.

“This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation,” Ndoye tells the officer in the body-cam video. “I’ve been very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation.”

Medical officials did not find visible signs of injury on his wife’s foot, and Warnock was never charged with a crime, according to the report.

The former couple finalized their divorce in May.