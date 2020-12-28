Rap & Hip-Hop Culture That Changed the Way We Think About Sexual Relationships

*Popular songs, music, and people can change the way people think about social issues. Lately, one of those issues has been sexual relationships. While there is no doubt that people have had hookups forever, the fact is that they’re now more open and accepted than ever before. Nowadays, more and more people are involved in a casual hookup, and this is undoubtedly the merit of modern media culture. Let’s take a look at some of the most profound ways that rap and hip-hop have helped this new way of looking at life thrive.

Influence of modern music on the sexual behavior of young adults

Music has always had the power to influence the behavior of people in positive and negative ways. Depending on your outlook, the increased sexual behavior and widespread acceptance of being with new people as often as possible could be positive or negative. What remains clear is that modern music can have tremendous impacts on young adults in many ways. For example, a study in 2015 found that people that listened to rap and hip hop between 2 and 4 hours a day are more likely to engage in sexually risky behavior, including what we know as hookups. People who glamorize a certain lifestyle are more likely to emulate it, which involves being sexually promiscuous or taking part in other negative behaviors like violence.

The role of rap and hip-hop in hookup culture

In order to completely understand the influence of these musical genres on hookup culture, we have to look at some of the most blatant examples of celebrating these outcomes. Here are some of the most popular artists from the last two decades that have been there alongside the rise of hookup culture in the modern days.

Eminem: Crack a Bottle

Eminem is getting a little long in the tooth, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been around the block a couple of times. His song Crack a Bottle is all about partying with people and being sexually promiscuous but also about not using protection at all. The song might come off as fun and harmless to most, but you never know if someone could take that idea to not use protection to the heart.

Lil Wayne f/ Static Major: Lollipop

This song was not as explicit if you listened to the lyrics without the video. While Lil Wayne did let people know what he expected of them in terms of a date night, the fact is that the video made the song really explicit. In the video, the rapper is in a stretch hummer (a pun itself) and goes up and down the vehicles’ interior to find the perfect woman for the right. You rarely see the same lady, and that indicates that the rapper is not looking for a relationship with the same woman.

The Weeknd: Often

“The night’s almost done/ But I see your eyes/ You wanna go again/ Girl, I’ll go again.”

Just by those lyrics alone, you can tell what they are getting into. The night is almost done, but they’re going to have another run at some bedroom fun. It doesn’t sound like The Weeknd is bringing the same lady home every night, either. The Weeknd likes to keep his options open.

Drake: Hotline Bling

“You used to call me on my cell phone/ Late night when you need my love.”

Hotline Bling is clearly a song about hookups, specifically a booty call. He had a friend with benefits that used to call him, but now he’s not the one getting the calls. This song is a little more ponderous than most when it comes to the topic of hookups, but it perfectly exemplifies what experiences people have when it comes to these hot dates.

The idea of hookups is not inherently bad. Some people are just unable to fathom being with someone physically if you don’t have a long-term connection. While people can harp on about hip hop and rap having a negative impact on people’s perception of these somewhat risky behaviors, people still had hookups long before these artists hit the mainstream.