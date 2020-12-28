Nick Cannon and Girlfriend Brittany Bell Welcome Second Child, a ‘Powerful Queen’

*Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Brittany Bell announced on Instagram on Friday that they have welcomed their second child together, a daughter.

“The best gift ever ♥️ we have been surprised with… A GIRL!!!!!” Bell wrote, adding: “Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas.”

The former Miss Arizona U.S.A. also shares 3-year-old son Golden with Cannon. She posted several photos on IG of the family on Christmas Day — see below.

She also shared a picture of shirtless Nick Cannon holding the new addition to their family.

Bell praised her baby daddy for being her “rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth.”

“It was nothing but POWERFUL,” she said of her labor.

The model first announced on social media in June that she was expecting a second child.

Cannon also shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.