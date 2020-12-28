Monday, December 28, 2020
Lori Loughlin Released from Prison After Serving Nearly 2 Months for College Admissions Scandal

By Ny MaGee
*Lori Loughlin, best known as Aunt Becky from “Full House,” has returned to her Los Angels home after serving nearly two months in prison for her role in the college bribery scandal. 

The actress served her sentence at a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, and was released Monday morning. 

“It’s the end of a very long ordeal,” a source tells PEOPLE. A second insider says that Loughlin, 56, “seems beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her.”

Following her release, the Hollywood TV veteran had a tearful reunion with daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, whom she shares with her husband Mossimo Giannulli.

“It’s the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with. She plans on spending New Year’s with Olivia and Bella,” says the insider.

“She is still worried about Mossimo though, and can’t wait to have him home,” the insider adds.

Mossimo, 57, is currency serving a 5-month prison sentence for his role in the scandal. Prosecutors agreed he was the more active parent in the scheme, in which the couple paid $500,000 to mastermind Rick Singer to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither of them rowed, per ABC News.

The couple was charged with bribery, money laundering conspiracy, mail and wire fraud conspiracy. Both initially pleaded not guilty before eventually agreeing to take a plea deal.

Mossimo is currently serving his sentence at federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, California.

