LeBron James and Wife Savannah Slam Report That Teen Son Bronny Slid in Larsa Pippen’s DMs

By Ny MaGee
Bronny, Larsa
Bronny/Larsa Pippen – Twitter

*LeBron James and his wife Savannah have fired back at a report that their son teen Bronny is quietly shooting his shot at Larsa Pippen

“With everything going on in the world right now, this is the shit y’all talking about,” Savannah wrote on her Instagram Story. “At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bullshit needs to stop. Y’all got the right one.”

LeBron also noted in a post shared on social media that if he and Savannah get involved it “won’t be cute.”

The couple’s comments were in response to a report on Black Sports Online that falsely claimed 16-year-old Bronny liked Pippen’s Instagram photos and slid in her DMs. 

READ MORE: Estranged Wife of Malik Beasley Says She and Son Kicked Out Home Amid Larsa Pippen Scandal

The 46-year-old recently made headlines after she was spotted getting cozy in Miami with married NBA player Malik Beasley. Pippen was first linked to the 24-year-old athlete on Nov. 23, when photos surfaced showing them holding hands at a mall. Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, filed for divorce shortly thereafter. 

Pippen claimed on Sunday that Beasley and his estranged wife were already separated when she met him. 

Pippen took to Twitter on Sunday to slam haters and trolls who have allegedly criticized her relationship with Beasley. Larsa is the estranged wife of former NBAer Scottie Pippen. 

“Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo s**t is crazy,” Pippen wrote, adding, “I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true.”

Pippen added shortly after, “Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact.”

She also responded to the Black Sports Online report about LeBron’s son, slamming the outlet for publishing “disgusting lies.”

“I’ll sue the f*ck out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo,” she wrote.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

