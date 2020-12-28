Diddy Wants You to Know He’s NOT Throwing His Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due to COVID

*Even while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, a lot of people and some celebrities are still refusing to accept the reality of it. So, while some celebs have decided to act as if the situation is “normal,” Sean “Diddy” Combs is being the adult and is taking it seriously.

That means, as much as he hates to do it, he’s canceling his famed annual New Year’s Eve party this year.

Here’s what he shared to Instagram:

“To all my friends:

In efforts to keep everyone safe & healthy unfortunately WE ARE NOT HAVING A NYE PARTY THIS YEAR! I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year!”

He added this:

“ATTENTION: THIS IS TO EVERYONE, ALL OF MY FRIENDS & FAMILY … I’M NOT CHANGING MY MIND … SEE YOU ALL IN 2021! LOVE YOU!”

