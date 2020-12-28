Monday, December 28, 2020
Breonna Taylor Statue Vandalized in Downtown Oakland (Video)

By EURPublisher01
Breonna Taylor bust vandalized in downtown Oakland

*Police are investigating after a ceramic bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month in downtown Oakland was vandalized.

The artist, Leo Carson, told the Bay Area’s ABC7 that he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible, and that the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“At first I was stunned and shocked and hurt and angry,” Carson said. “Just a whole flood of emotions. It felt like I was personally attacked and also they attacked Breonna Taylor and the BLM movement.”

Carson, who lost his job as a server during the pandemic spent months participating in protests supporting \Black Lives Matter and felt compelled to do more after Taylor’s death at the hands of white police officers in Louisville.

“I was able to take that time and practice and training I have as an artist and put that into service of something much bigger than myself that’s happening,” Carson added.

Carson said he intends to repair the sculpture and cast it in bronze.

He’s launched a GoFundMe page to help pay the cost of the repair.

