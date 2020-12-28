Monday, December 28, 2020
Black Doctor Dies of COVID-19 Days After Recording Video Citing Racist Treatment at Indiana Hospital (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
201225001713-dr-susan-moore-full-169
Dr. Susan Moore

*A Black doctor who died battling COVID-19 complained of racist medical care in a Facebook post days before her death, prompting an Indiana hospital system to promise a “full external review” into her treatment.

Dr. Susan Moore, 52, tested positive for COVID-19 late last month and was admitted to IU Health North Hospital in Carmel, Indiana. Keenly aware of her condition and medical procedures, the physician said she had to repeatedly ask for medication, scans and routine checks, and that a white doctor in particular outright dismissed her level of pain. When taking her complaints to her patient advocate, she told her there was nothing more the hospital could do for her. They finally did a CT scan after she asked to be transferred to a different hospital, and they discovered that her complaints of severe neck pain was valid, due to infection throughout her lungs.

“I put forth and maintain, if I was white, I wouldn’t have to go through that,” she said in a Dec. 4 video, her voice often cracking.

“This is how Black people get killed, when you send them home, and they don’t know how to fight for themselves,” she added.

Watch her heartbreaking Dec. 4 Facebook video below:

She was released from the hospital run by Indiana University Health System on Dec. 7, but was again hospitalized 12 hours later when her temperature spiked and her blood pressure dropped, according to her post. She was taken to a different hospital, Ascencion St. Vincent in Carmel, and said she was experiencing better care.

Still, her condition worsened and she was put on a ventilator. She died Dec. 20, her 19-year-old son Henry Muhammad told news outlets.

EURPublisher01

