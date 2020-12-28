Ashanti Says She’s ‘Feeling Much Better’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

*Ashanti announced earlier this month that she tested positive for COVID-19, the same day the singer was scheduled to face off with Keyshia Cole for a Verzuz battle.

Now the R&B artist is sharing a health update with fans.

“Hey y’all. Just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers,” she wrote on Instagram Thursday (Dec. 24). “I’ve gotten so many calls, texts, emails and DMs checking in on me and my family and I’m super grateful for that. I’m feeling much better.”

Ashanti continued, “Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well,” she wrote of her parents who also tested positive for the virus. “Needless to say this will be a very different Christmas[,] but still filled with gratitude and love. Thanks Bink for dropping off the herbal tea’s.”

We previously reported, hours before the Verzuz event was scheduled to take place, Ashanti announced she had tested positive for the potentially deadly coronavirus.

“Hey all, I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m OK and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house … We’re trying to figure it out.”

Ashanti could have participated in the event from the comfort of her home, but organizers chose to simply postpone her battle with Cole until next year.

“We cannot put anyone at risk in the process,” read a post on Verzuz‘s Instagram page. “First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community.”

The Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Verzuz is now scheduled for for Saturday (Jan. 9) at 8 p.m. ET.