Monday, December 28, 2020
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Ashanti Says She’s ‘Feeling Much Better’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

By Ny MaGee
0

Ashanti+Cheetos+Unveils+Fan+Inspired+Versions+hPJaoH7MKo7l
GETTY

*Ashanti announced earlier this month that she tested positive for COVID-19, the same day the singer was scheduled to face off with Keyshia Cole for a Verzuz battle. 

Now the R&B artist is sharing a health update with fans. 

“Hey y’all. Just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers,” she wrote on Instagram Thursday (Dec. 24). “I’ve gotten so many calls, texts, emails and DMs checking in on me and my family and I’m super grateful for that. I’m feeling much better.”

Ashanti continued, “Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well,” she wrote of her parents who also tested positive for the virus. “Needless to say this will be a very different Christmas[,] but still filled with gratitude and love. Thanks Bink for dropping off the herbal tea’s.” 

Check out her IG post below.

READ MORE: Ashanti’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle with Keyshia Cole Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Test

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

We previously reported, hours before the Verzuz event was scheduled to take place, Ashanti announced she had tested positive for the potentially deadly coronavirus.

“Hey all, I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m OK and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house … We’re trying to figure it out.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Verzuz (@verzuztv)

Ashanti could have participated in the event from the comfort of her home, but organizers chose to simply postpone her battle with Cole until next year.

“We cannot put anyone at risk in the process,” read a post on Verzuz‘s Instagram page. “First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community.”

The Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Verzuz is now scheduled for for Saturday (Jan. 9) at 8 p.m. ET.

Previous articleLeBron James and Wife Savannah Slam Report That Teen Son Bronny Slid in Larsa Pippen’s DMs
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Baby Sacrifice
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

NC Teacher Who’s Been Laid Off for Months Wins $250,000 with Lottery Ticket!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A North Carolina teacher who was laid off months ago won the $250,000 jackpot after he bought the winning ticket from a local gas...
Read more
Entertainment

Nahziah Carter (Jay Z’s Nephew) Suspended by U of Washington After Sexual Assault Charge

Fisher Jack - 0
*In October, JAY-Z‘s 21-year-old nephew Nahziah Carter was accused of sexual assault, and now it’s reported he’s been suspended from the University of Washington,...
Read more
Social Heat

Snoop Dogg Preparing to be A Grandpa for 5th Time; His Sons Expecting Babies with Partners

Fisher Jack - 0
*Snoop Dogg is set to become a grandfather for the fifth time; his sons, Corde and Cordell Broadus are both expecting babies with their...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Sold for ‘Only’ $22M to Billionaire Ron Burkle

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch has finally sold to a new owner for  $22M. Now, that’s what you call a deal, based on what...
Read more
Social Heat

Tamar Goes At WEtv and Clarifies Comment About Suicide Attempt

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tamar Braxton is clearing the air after speaking on her shocking suicide attempt. Earlier this month, she said in an interview that she thought...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises