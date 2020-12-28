Anthony Quinn Warner Identified as Nashville Christmas Day Bomber, Died in Explosion [VIDEO]

*Investigators of the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville identified Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the person responsible for the terrorist attack. According to reports, he died in the explosion.

“Anthony Warner is the bomber. He was present when the bomb went off, and he perished in the bombing,” U.S. Attorney Don Cochran said, the Washington Post reports.

Warner allegedly blew himself up while inside his RV. Remains found at the scene matched his DNA, according to law enforcement officials, who are still trying to determine the motive.

“This appears to have been an intentional act,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement early Friday.

Anthony Quinn Warner has been identified as the #NashvilleBomber. Typical white guy narrative—he was a Lone Ranger. Anything to keep from calling him a terrorist. Where was he radicalized? What wall could’ve kept him out?#VanillaISIS#YallQaeda#HezBubba#TaliBobby pic.twitter.com/mqDR69pFo3 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 28, 2020

Nashville resident Buck McCoy told the Associated Press the explosion on Christmas morning “felt like a bomb.”

“All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room,” he said. “If I had been standing there it would have been horrible.”

Local reports confirmed several people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to The Tennessean.

“The hazardous devices unit was en route to the downtown area when an explosion linked to that vehicle took place at 6:30,” a police spokesperson told reporters near the scene. “The explosion was significant, as you can see from the street on Second Avenue. Now the police department and its federal partners the FBI and the ATF are conducting a large-scale investigation to this point. We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act.”

A statement from Nashville’s Emergency Operations Center called the explosion “an intentional bombing incident.”