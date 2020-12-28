Monday, December 28, 2020
Anthony Quinn Warner Identified as Nashville Christmas Day Bomber, Died in Explosion [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Investigators of the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville identified Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the person responsible for the terrorist attack. According to reports, he died in the explosion. 

“Anthony Warner is the bomber. He was present when the bomb went off, and he perished in the bombing,” U.S. Attorney Don Cochran said, the Washington Post reports

Warner allegedly blew himself up while inside his RV. Remains found at the scene matched his DNA, according to law enforcement officials, who are still trying to determine the motive.

“This appears to have been an intentional act,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement early Friday.

Survivor of 1963 KKK Church Bombing Seeks Compensation from State, Alabama Governor Apologizes

Nashville resident Buck McCoy told the Associated Press the explosion on Christmas morning “felt like a bomb.”

“All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room,” he said. “If I had been standing there it would have been horrible.” 

Local reports confirmed several people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to The Tennessean. 

“The hazardous devices unit was en route to the downtown area when an explosion linked to that vehicle took place at 6:30,” a police spokesperson told reporters near the scene. “The explosion was significant, as you can see from the street on Second Avenue. Now the police department and its federal partners the FBI and the ATF are conducting a large-scale investigation to this point. We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act.”

A statement from Nashville’s Emergency Operations Center called the explosion “an intentional bombing incident.” 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

