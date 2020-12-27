Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Rock Star Tash Neal Debuts Solo Affords with ‘Something Ain’t Right’
*“The second verse was brought about because we are in the position to directly address issues in the real world,” said Rock star Tash Neal (The London Souls) about his new solo single “Something Ain’t Right” (Round Hill Music), with accompanying music video. “The song was literally provoked when I watched the videos…of murder…televised…of black people being killed. It was too much.”
Tash, a well known Harlem New York Rock guitarist, singer and songwriter of the duo The London Souls, was motivated to release a solo project to address his feelings on the racism issues currently at hand with the release of the “Something Ain’t Right” single.
“What we are doing is putting out a few singles to lead up to it (solo album),” Neal pointed out. “I started writing songs and fell in love with it.”
As the front man of the duo The London Souls, Tash spent a decade playing in the New York circuit, at music festivals and touring with such heavy Rock hitters as Lenny Kravitz, and opening up for legendary Slash, The Who and The Black Crowes.
“I was born and raised in New York,” Tash Neal said about his background. When I asked if the duo was from London, because of the name, he laughed a little and said, “’The London Souls’ name looked cool.”
When I mentioned how I love Lenny Kravitz music and how he reminds me of him, he said, “I got to do a real tour with him. I was a fan. He was a great guy, supportive and kind.”
When I complimented him for taking his music to the streets via a video I saw of The London Souls giving a concert from a van, he laughed and said, “We were jamming in that van! It was hot too!!”
Tash came from a musical family, so performing has been not only his life but it’s in his blood.
“My mother played the piano. She was a prodigy,” he said. “My father (a musician) is on the Dramatics’ single ‘What You See is What You Get’. I’m proud of that.” www.RoundHillMusic.com www.TashLive.com
News
Big Sean Joins Detroit Pistons As ‘Creative Director of Innovation’ (Which Means What?)
*DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Pistons today announced hip-hop icon and Detroit-native Big Sean will become the organization’s Creative Director of Innovation.
In this role, Big Sean will provide creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives, including team merchandise design, in-game experience, co-branded community, and social responsibility activation, and more.
To kick off the partnership, Big Sean has added his Don Life logo to the Pistons practice jersey. Photos of the jerseys are attached.
“Sean is an accomplished artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Having spent time with him and his family I know how deeply he cares about the city of Detroit,” said Pistons Owner Tom Gores. “We share a common desire to use the power of sports and entertainment to improve our community and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m excited to see what we can do working together.”
Central to the partnership, the Pistons and the Sean Anderson Foundation will work together and engage Detroiters through future community initiatives and programming. The six-time Grammy nominee will also curate music for Pistons in-game entertainment, including halftime performances and DJ playlists. Additionally, Big Sean will participate in creative sessions and spearhead collaborations with the Pistons design team to launch custom merchandise line extensions.
“It’s a dream come true and a real honor to get to work with the iconic Detroit Pistons,” said Big Sean. “I grew up in the city, which naturally made me a fan of the Bad Boys. I would later have a Grant Hill poster on my wall and then, against all odds, would watch the ’04 Pistons go on to win the Championship, inspiring the whole city of Detroit. I look forward to creatively finding new ways to contribute to their legacy and continue their dedication to the community through sports, art, and, of course, music.”
Detroit Pistons Chief Business Officer Mike Zavodsky lauded the addition of Big Sean and sees the partnership as a natural fit for the Pistons and their newly launched D-Up brand campaign.
“Big Sean embodies everything the Pistons organization and our D-Up campaign is about – creativity, hard work, and the people of Detroit,” said Zavodsky. “Big Sean and the Pistons are both a part of the fabric of Detroit, and we look forward to this partnership reflecting the culture of the city we both call home.”
Entertainment
Textured Waves: Black Women-Led Surf Group Highlights Segregation & Cultural History at America’s Beaches (Trailer)
*Little is known about the history of racial segregation in beach towns across the U.S. But Miami New Times reports of a surf collective called Textured Waves that wants to change that.
Founded in 2019, the group aims to be a voice for Black women and other marginalized people who feel underrepresented in the predominantly white and male surf community. The group’s latest project, ROOTS, documents and showcases beaches with historical significance to the African-American community.
“I started in Florida because that’s where I was born and raised,” says Textured Waves co-founder Martina Duran, who is from Miami.
Duran started the collective with Lucas, a Tampa native, and California surfers Chelsea Woody and Danielle Black Lyons after the four women found each other on Instagram. For them, the ocean has distinctly feminine energy.
“We innately feel this deep connection, and we know this space is ours,” they say in a recent Instagram video. “This is what Textured Waves is about.”
Textured Waves appears in “Sea Us Now,” a short film inspired by African American beach culture and vintage surf culture. Click the video below to watch the trailer on Vimeo, and check out a roundtable discussion about the film with members of the group, below.
Sea Us Now Trailer from The Seea on Vimeo.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
African American Vocalist (Sarah Palafox/La Morena) Causes Racial Frenzy with Her Mexican Singing / WATCH
*African American singer Sarah Palafox, who also performs under the name Sarah La Morena, is raising eyebrows these days every time she opens her mouth to sing.
What amazes almost everyone is that the 23-year-old Black woman sings regional Mexican Music, complete with a perfect Zacatecan accent, which is generic to one of Mexico’s 32 states: Zacatecas.
Her voice is so pure and authentic, she is being compared to Mexican-American divas and legends, the late Jenni Rivera and the late Selena.
While singing with such a unique and beautiful voice, complete with an authentic Mexican accent, one would think that she would be lauded by African American and Mexican people. Yet, for the most part, she has been subjected to individuals of both ethnicities criticizing her because of her race and her love of Mexican music.
Afro-Latino singer Sarah Palafox makes waves with Mexican music – then gets racist backlash. A few Black folks accuse her of being ashamed of her Blackness. Some Latino folks sling racist slurs and accuse her of appropriation. This world!https://t.co/m03zmTI6D2
— Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) October 3, 2020
Nevertheless, Sarah has her share of fans. Her singing has earned her more than 500,000 views on Instagram and 200,000 on Twitter. So inquiring minds want to know how did all of this begin?
Sarah was born in California but was placed in a foster home. A Mexican couple ultimately adopted her and moved to Zacatecas, in central Mexico, where Sarah was raised. Zacatecas is almost 1,700 miles from the southern-most part of California.
In high school, Sarah and her parents returned to California, where she faced duo disdain from both Black and Mexican people. Black people felt she was a sellout to their race because Sarah chose to speak and sing in Spanish. In other words, they accused Sarah of turning her back on being Black.
Latinos felt that she was not a true part of their heritage, even though she had a beautiful singing voice that effortlessly allowed authentic Mexican songs to flow with perfect annunciation. Many Latinos hurled racist insults and cultural insensitive comments at her relentlessly. The crossfire of verbal attacks depressed Sarah, where she contemplated suicide a few years ago.
Sarah, however, has persevered. She is now working on new music after inking an agreement with Los Angeles-based Silent Giant Entertainment.
“Sarah takes authenticity to a whole new level, “ Alexandre Jose Granadilla, a professor of Chicano Studies at California State University told a reporter for the Associated Press. “Not only is her Spanish better than most Latinos, but she identifies with a town in Zacatecas, Mexico. She is Mexican and this music is hers.”
