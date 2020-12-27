Social Heat
NC Teacher Who’s Been Laid Off for Months Wins $250,000 with Lottery Ticket!
*A North Carolina teacher who was laid off months ago won the $250,000 jackpot after he bought the winning ticket from a local gas station.
Joe Camp worked as a preschool teacher for 20 years but was laid off in September and his father passed away several weeks later. Currently, he works as an employee at a local car dealership in Charlotte. Camp purchased two lottery tickets at his local gas station and was surprised when he hit the jackpot on Christmas Day.
“Thursday morning, I went to the store and bought a scratch-off ticket like I usually do, And I bought two tickets. I didn’t win on the first one, so I tried the second and I scratched it off, and I fell to my knees at the gas pump.”
MORE ON EURWEB: Earl Ofari Hutchinson: I Won't be a Guinea Pig for Whites on the COVID Vaccination
Social Heat
Nahziah Carter (Jay Z’s Nephew) Suspended by U of Washington After Sexual Assault Charge
*In October, JAY-Z‘s 21-year-old nephew Nahziah Carter was accused of sexual assault, and now it’s reported he’s been suspended from the University of Washington, per a report from The Seattle Times.
While he had plans to leave school to go professional, The Times reports that the Washington Huskies star basketball guard’s plans have been foiled after being suspended indefinitely due to two sexual assault allegations against him from two women at his campus. Earlier this month, he wrote on Twitter:
“After much prayer and conversation with my family. I have decided to leave the University of Washington and pursue my professional career. Coach Hopkins and the University of Washington has brought out the best in me. For that, I will forever be thankful. Forever a Husky!”
Furthermore, a new report reveals Carter was found responsible for the sexual assault of two women, allegedly forcing them to perform oral sex on him. One Twitter user, @ serotoninprince, claims she reported Carter for his alleged actions, writing, “After much prayer, conversation with my family, and a UW title ix investigation, I’ve decided to let you all know that Naz Carter is a Rapist on two separate accounts. As a victim myself and friend to another, it is important to me that you all know this.”
MORE NEWS: Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Sold for 'Only' $22M to Billionaire Ron Burkle
Social Heat
Snoop Dogg Preparing to be A Grandpa for 5th Time; His Sons Expecting Babies with Partners
*Snoop Dogg is set to become a grandfather for the fifth time; his sons, Corde and Cordell Broadus are both expecting babies with their respective partners.
⠀
Corde, however, recently took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself and his partner, spiritual guru Soraya Love, and their daughter, Elleven, 2. In the caption to the post, Corde wrote:
⠀
“With my Tribe. My village. My Ohana. Welcoming my newest seed on the way!!! Love you and see you soon Son 💖💜.”
⠀
Snoop Dogg’s wife Shante Broadus commented on her son’s post with six blue heart emojis. Soraya also commented with multiple yellow heart emojis before adding that Corde will be the best dad to their rainbow baby sky.
⠀
Some other fans commented, with most of them congratulating the family on the pregnancy. One fan said they could not wait to meet the baby, while another fan wished Soraya a safe delivery.
⠀
Snoop Dogg is a family man and dedicated father to all his four children. More details and other news on our website.
MORE NEWS: Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Sold for 'Only' $22M to Billionaire Ron Burkle
Social Heat
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Sold for ‘Only’ $22M to Billionaire Ron Burkle
*Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch has finally sold to a new owner for $22M. Now, that’s what you call a deal, based on what it originally listed for.
According to the Wall Street Journal, billionaire Ron Burkle, co-founder of investment firm Yucaipa Companies bought the property.
Burkle purchased the estate, which sits on 2,700 acres, for roughly 20% less than its value was five years ago. Burkle was one of the late King of Pop’s business advisors who worked closely with him before his shocking 2009 passing. One of his main tasks was to mediate with creditors who wanted MJ to pay his debts.
The famous property is located 40 miles from Santa Barbara and had initially been on and off the market for years, first listing for $100 million in 2015.
Jackson first bought Neverland for $19.5 million in 1987. It features 22 buildings, including the main structure, a 12,000 square-foot mansion. It also touts a swimming pool, basketball court, tennis court, and a movie theater that sits 50 people.
It’s also the place where young boys alleged Michael Jackson molested them. He underwent trial and was acquitted in 2005. He went on to settle a second molestation accusation at the ranch for $20 million. Still, the accusations are still a cloud over Michael Jackson’s career as HBO’s Leaving Neverland featured two men who said he sexually assaulted them when they were boys.
MORE NEWS: Tamar Goes At WEtv and Clarifies Comment About Suicide Attempt
