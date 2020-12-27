NC Teacher Who’s Been Laid Off for Months Wins $250,000 with Lottery Ticket!

*In October, JAY-Z‘s 21-year-old nephew Nahziah Carter was accused of sexual assault, and now it’s reported he’s been suspended from the University of Washington, per a report from The Seattle Times.

While he had plans to leave school to go professional, The Times reports that the Washington Huskies star basketball guard’s plans have been foiled after being suspended indefinitely due to two sexual assault allegations against him from two women at his campus. Earlier this month, he wrote on Twitter:

“After much prayer and conversation with my family. I have decided to leave the University of Washington and pursue my professional career. Coach Hopkins and the University of Washington has brought out the best in me. For that, I will forever be thankful. Forever a Husky!”

Furthermore, a new report reveals Carter was found responsible for the sexual assault of two women, allegedly forcing them to perform oral sex on him. One Twitter user, @ serotoninprince, claims she reported Carter for his alleged actions, writing, “After much prayer, conversation with my family, and a UW title ix investigation, I’ve decided to let you all know that Naz Carter is a Rapist on two separate accounts. As a victim myself and friend to another, it is important to me that you all know this.”

