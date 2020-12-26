COVID-19
Earl Ofari Hutchinson: I Won’t be a Guinea Pig for Whites on the COVID Vaccination
*One respondent to a Facebook poll in which I again asked, “Now that there’s the likelihood of a COVID vaccine soon will you get vaccinated?” flatly said, “I won’t be a Guinea pig for whites.”
The grim sickness, hospitalization and death figures from COVID-19 are endlessly looped on nightly newscasts and in print. The figures all show one thing: African Americans are far more likely to get sick, get hospitalized, and to die from a COVID-triggered malady than whites. Yet, side by side with the death count, more Blacks than any other group say they won’t get a COVID vaccination. The resistance to vaccination was confirmed again in a Kaiser Foundation survey. It found that one out of three Blacks said they wouldn’t get a shot. The number who said no was unchanged from an August Gallup poll. It found that one-third of Americans said no when asked whether they’d get a COVID vaccination
African American medical groups, civil rights leaders, and elected officials have pleaded, implored, and practically begged African Americans on social media, in press releases, and viral townhalls to get vaccinated. They have produced study after study, and report after report, vouching for the safety of the two vaccines now available. Yet, none of their pleadings has shaken the still many African Americans who say no deal on a shot.
There were dozens of responses in three informal Facebook polls I took on the question of getting vaccinated. Most of those responding were Black. Most again continued to say no. The responses were anecdotal. But more troubling was that the number who said no were much greater than the one out of three who said no in the surveys and polls on the issue.
There’s more. Many Blacks are not just wary of a COVID vaccine. They are wary of almost all vaccines. Countless surveys have shown that Blacks are less likely to get vaccinated as prevention to just about every infectious disease even though they are far more likely to die from those same diseases than whites.
Vaccines do work and have saved tens of thousands of lives. That almost certainly will eventually be the case with the new COVID vaccines coming on board. Yet, the cajoling, the availability of no-cost vaccines, the massive public health education campaigns on the importance of vaccinations have done little to scrub away the suspicion, reluctance, and outright fear among many Blacks of vaccinations.
In trying to make sense out of this age-old fear of many Blacks, the infamous Tuskegee experiment is almost always cited. The ghastly experiment made Guinea Pigs out of dozens of unsuspecting poor Black males who were infected with syphilis. They were deliberately allowed to suffer and die for four decades from the 1930s on with the knowing consent of the U.S. Public Health Service without any treatment.
But that was decades ago, and few individuals are alive today who have even the remotest connection to the men involved in the horrid experiment. Still, the horror of the Tuskegee experiment has spun belief in supposed insidious conspiracies by always unknown and unnamed conspirators in the medical world. The alleged aim is to target Blacks as Guinea Pigs in experiments. One respondent to my Facebook poll flatly said, “I won’t be a Guinea pig for whites.”
The racist medical conspiracy line certainly stokes the fear of some Blacks of a COVID vaccine. For others, it’s the finding of endless studies, surveys, and reports. They show that Blacks are at the top of the list of groups at highest risk from every conceivable disease, affliction, and malady.
Yet, countless studies have also shown that they have suffered medical indifference and skepticism if not outright neglect on the part of many medical practitioners. This is certainly more than enough to create doubt and even hostility toward anything from the medical community with a new supposed life-saving stamp on it.
Conspiracies, distrust, racial double standards past and present, topped by the uncertainty over a workable COVID-19 vaccination creates the perfect storm of doubt and outrage over the merits of vaccines. In truth, Blacks are hardly unique in their skepticism about vaccines, any vaccines. Pew Research Surveys found that a significant number of Americans are deeply skeptical of the safety and risk of COVID vaccinations as well as other vaccines.
The paradox in all of this is that almost from the moment the coronavirus pandemic hit, Blacks screamed the loudest that they feared that they would be the hardest hit by the pandemic. The disproportionate death rate of Blacks from COVID has certainly borne out this fear.
However, the disproportionate African American death count is hardly the revelation of the ages. The new COVID vaccines may not be the magic bullet to prevent the dreaded infection. Still, as with any other new vaccine, it’s a matter of percentages. If the percentage of those helped by it is high enough then it’s a success. Only time will tell on that. But what time has shown is that Blacks remain the greatest disbelievers in the vaccines, even while they die in greatest numbers from COVID related diseases.
Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of COVID Politics-Trump’s Deadly Game (Amazon) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086Q1VXZJ Free Amazon Read 12/24. He is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One. He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network
Coronavirus
These Kids Found a Way to Simultaneously Support Local Restaurants and Health Care Workers Amid Pandemic (Watch)
*Three high school teens who have been friends since elementary school put their heads together last Spring and came up with a genius way to buy food from struggling local restaurants forced to scale down due to COVID, and give those meals to frontline health care workers who often go with little to zero food breaks as they work around the clock to save lives.
Christopher Barnaby, Shane Daughtry and John Prince came up with “Friends4Frontlines,” a fundraising effort that uses the money to help keep local restaurants afloat by purchasing meals for local hospitals, particularly for those working during the often-overlooked night shift.
“I remember one time specifically a woman wrote us a heartfelt message saying that it was her only meal for the day,” Daughtry recalled during an interview on”Good Morning America” Thursday. “It really shows how much work they actually have to go through. They don’t have time to get their own food. They can’t even bring their own food many times, I believe. It really hit home knowing that we were making a difference.
Watch the interview below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Shemar Moore: Actor Reveals He’s Tested Positive for COVID-19
*Shemar Moore has revealed to fans that he tested positive for COVID-19.
In a message shared on social media, the actor explained that he thought he was suffering from food poisoning before a test for the potentially deadly virus yielded a positive result.
“I HAVE COVID!!!!” he posted. “Just found out moments ago…I am gonna stay wrapping presents… Yes… I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!”
Check out his full Instagram message below.
READ MORE: Shemar Moore Insisted ‘S.W.A.T.’ Season Premiere Link to Death of George Floyd (Video)
View this post on Instagram
Discussing his symptoms, Moore wrote, “I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose… I have to accept test results.”
The 50-year-old TV star then acknowledged that his holiday festivities won’t be the same.
“My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half have not been the best… This is a hard time for ALL OF US… the WORLD!!! But…I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!!”
He added, “Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!”
This is also Moore’s first Christmas without his beloved mother, as she passed away in February. She was 76 years old.
“This is real life,” he said of her death at the time in emotional videos posted online, per ET. “Your baby boy is OK, but I’m hurt real bad. It’s not a game, it’s not a joke, I’m hurting real bad. … She’s gone. This is my whole life, everything I’ve ever known,” he continued.
“I am heartbroken. Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore was my partner in crime … my Bonnie to my Clyde. Everything I’ve ever known, everything I’ve ever worked hard for, ‘Mama, here comes that man.’ I don’t know life without this woman.”
Moore didn’t specify how his mother died, but noted that she suffered from heart issues and multiple sclerosis.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Beyoncé to Donate $500K to Families Facing Eviction Amid COVID Pandemic
*Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD foundation are working to save the homes of Americans who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis,” the foundation announced on Tuesday. “The housing moratorium is set to end on Dec. 26, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic, [which has]resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”
The organization added that: “Beyoncé is giving $5,000 grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. All necessary documentation must be provided to the NAACP.”
Applications open on Jan. 7, 2021 and funds will be dispersed later in the month.
Round 2 of the grants will open in Feburary.
READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Daughter, Blue Ivy, Receives First Ever Grammy Nomination
Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. Online Applications open January 7, 2021 @ https://t.co/TlsgbU3ves pic.twitter.com/Q0cb5g7YpC
— BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) December 22, 2020
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) announced on Monday that the nationwide housing moratorium has been extended through the end of January.
Per the NLIHC: “The temporary moratorium on evictions extends vital protections to tens of millions of renters at risk of eviction for nonpayment of rent during the global pandemic. The federal eviction moratorium is essential relief for struggling renters, but it merely postpones evictions – it doesn’t prevent them. When the moratorium expires on Jan. 31, 2021, back rent will be due and [some] renters [may] be unable to pay.”
Beyonce helping those impacted by the COVID housing crisis comes after she provided $10,000 grants to more than 250 small businesses (totaling a sum of at least $2.5 million).
Her foundation has also provided community members with food, water, household supplies, coronavirus testing and mental health support, per PEOPLE.
“There’s more holiday GOOD NEWS,” the foundation declared on Tuesday. “Stay tuned next week as we announce the December recipients of the Small Business Impact Fund.”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip8 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]